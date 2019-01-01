'A unique system' - Why Chelsea should fear Sheffield United's overlapping centre-backs

In an exclusive interview with Goal, midfielder Oliver Norwood outlines why the Blades believe they can upset anyone with their bold, new tactics

Before the season began, many Premier League pundits mistakenly believed that would follow in the footsteps of many other newly-promoted sides by embracing an old-fashioned and conservative tactical approach to survival.

Now, they are discovering Chris Wilder and his players have arrived in the top flight with a new and daring game plan.

The Blades line up in what looks like an orthodox 3-5-2 formation but, at regular intervals during the game, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham, the centre-backs stationed either side of John Egan at the heart of the defence, will overlap their wing-backs, overloading opponents in areas where they least expect it.

Along with fellow newcomers , Sheffield United decided to stick with much the same squad that got them promoted. As a result, many of the experts predicted an immediate return to the Championship for the Blades, feeling they wouldn't have sufficient quality to compete with 's elite.

However, early predictions are now being revised, with United and their innovative tactics having yielded four points from a possible nine.

Unsurprisingly, midfielder Oliver Norwood, who has been skippering the side with Billy Sharp on the bench, is increasingly confident that he and his team-mates can alter the perception of how a promoted side should look – and play.

"As the season goes on, we might get more credit from pundits when they realise we don’t kick people off the pitch," the 28-year-old tells Goal. "We can play.

"That was evident against Bournemouth away (a 1-1 draw at Dean Court on the opening weekend) and against (a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane on matchday two), when we were the better side by a long way.

"As the weeks go by, I think people will realise that we are a team that plays a unique brand of attacking football.

"I think some teams will find it challenging to play against us. There are not many teams that have outside centre-backs overlapping the wing-backs. Midfield players get into the box. Our No.10 drops in and we have our striker running in behind.

"Last season, it was certainly difficult to stop. We play against each other with [this system] in training and we work on it every single day. We want to make teams worry about us.

"Against Palace, we knew Wilfried Zaha would be a big threat on the break, so we didn't just go gung ho. We don't just hope for the best.

"There's a madness to it, but there's also a system. It takes a lot of hours on the training ground, hard work and attention to detail. We didn't get caught on the counter-attack last season. This is the way we want to play.

"We want to stick to our beliefs and what has worked for us. We are going to have difficult days. We understand that. We are not going to come in the Premier League and say we want to win it. We aren’t stupid.

"We won't go to the Etihad and turn Man City over, but we also won’t roll over and allow people’s expectations to dictate what we do.

"We can't abandon the way we play as quickly as that. That’s what brought us success; we are successful in playing a unique system."

It's also unusual in the Premier League era to come across a club with an English manager and a squad made up almost exclusively of players from Britain and Ireland.

There's also the fact that so many of Wilder's panel have not played at the highest level before. Only the 37-year-old Phil Jagielka, who was signed on a free transfer from this summer, has significant Premier League experience.

In general, the team is made up of players who dropped out of Premier League academies before going on to star in the Championship. Chris Basham was dropped by as a youngster, John Lundstrom let go by , Kean Bryan moved on by Man City, while Charlton Athletic released Luke Freeman for being too small.

Like new recruit Ravel Morrison, Norwood failed to make the grade at . He has never let his frustration get the better of him, though. Indeed, Norwood was part of two previously promoted squads, and , but is only now getting his taste of the big time.

"The Fulham one was the toughest one, the Brighton one I accepted," Norwood explains. "I felt really part of the group at Fulham. I thought I played a big role in getting them promoted. So, your head drops. I have nothing against Fulham but I wanted to prove them wrong.

"It is part of football. They thought they would go onto bigger and better things. It didn’t work out that way. Now I am with Sheffield United, so it was a blessing in disguise. From the first day I arrived, it has been perfect for me.

"The manager had been trying to get me for several seasons and he said I was perfect for the way he wants to play. I established myself in the team and now I get to play Premier League football with Sheffield United. There is no better feeling than that.

"The team spirit at the club is massive. The gaffer and captain Billy Sharp drive that. Both grew up as Sheffield United fans. You know what is expected of you. We have a squad mainly made up of British and Irish players.

"We are all on the same page, we have been through the academy system in England. We have had setbacks and knocks, so we are determined to prove ourselves as Premier League players.

"It has taken some of us longer than others to get there. We don't want to let this opportunity pass us by."

The Manchester United-owned goalkeeper Dean Henderson is certainly keen to impress this season. The England Under-21 international played a pivotal role in Sheffield United's promotion last season but went back to Old Trafford during the summer to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils.

However, because David de Gea ended up staying in Manchester, despite speculation surrounding the Spaniard's future, Henderson was allowed to return to Bramall Lane, much to Norwood's delight.

"He is a top talent, a top English talent. He is destined for big things," he claims. "He is unfortunate as many believe David de Gea to be the best goalkeeper in the world. But I think he can be at Manchester United for many years.

"I think he is that good. He came up with massive moments for us. He has not had much to do for us yet this season but I am sure he will.

"When that moment comes, I am sure he will come up with the goods. I firmly believe he will be Man Utd’s No.1."

The Blades face at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what will be their first meeting with one of the Premier League's 'Big Six' since their promotion.

It will be a massive examination of the efficacy of their system, particularly as the hosts will be able to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante, a man renowned for ruining the best-laid game plans with his incessant pressing.

"I enjoy watching Kante, to be honest," Norwood confesses. "He does everything. His work-rate off the ball is great but he also has quality on the ball. He has won the World Cup and Premier League. I wouldn't mind swapping trophy cabinets with him! He is a wonderful footballer.

"But Chelsea have an unbelievable amount of talent in the squad overall. They are elite players. It will be difficult, a tough afternoon, but we go there looking to cause an upset."

And why not? Sheffield United are already proving themselves to be as innovative as they are fearless.