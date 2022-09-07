A tattoo at 14, a goal at 27: Simeone's Champions League dream comes true vs Liverpool

Ed Mackey|
Giovanni Simeone Napoli Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
G. SimeoneNapoliLiverpoolNapoli vs LiverpoolUEFA Champions LeagueD. Simeone

Giovanni Simeone always knew that he was going to score a goal in the Champions League, you've only got to look at his tattoo to work that out.

  • Simeone got UCL badged tattooed on his wrist aged 14
  • Made his competition debut for Napoli against Liverpool
  • Scored after just three minutes on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? The son of the great Diego Simeone played a key role in a famous victory for Napoli against Liverpool on Wednesday evening. His goal - which contributed to a 4-1 win - is something he has been pre-empting for almost half of his life.

WHAT HE SAID: Following the game, the now-27-year-old claimed: “I was 14 years old, my dream was always to play the Champions League, from the very beginning. Twelve years later I’m here.

"I got this tattoo because I had the dream of getting this far, scoring a goal and kissing this ball. It was exciting. Every time I saw this tattoo as a child I dreamed this moment. I’m excited, I did a lot to get here and now I’m here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a great night for both of the famous Simeones. As Giovanni helped Napoli to a monumental win, Diego was leading Atletico Madrid to a last-gasp victory of their own thanks to Antoine Griezmann's winning header in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Giovanni SImeone tatooGetty
Giovanni Simeone Napoli Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images
Giovanni Simeone Napoli Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE: It was an injury to Victor Osimhen in the first half that allowed Simeone the chance to make his Champions League debut. Dependent on the severity of his team-mate's injury, the Argentine could be handed plenty more first-team opportunities in the coming weeks and months.

Editors' Picks

Napoli's new frontman 🗡

Does Giovanni Simeone have what it takes to lead the line for Napoli?