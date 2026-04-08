Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

Translated by

A startling statistic lays bare Real Madrid’s struggles against Bayern Munich, underscoring a pattern that fans and analysts alike cannot ignore. Across recent meetings, the Merengues have consistently faced a formidable challenge, with the numbers revealing a clear trend in the Bavarians’ favour. This data point is more than a mere blip; it is a sign that, despite their storied history and star-studded squad, Los Blancos must re-evaluate their approach when facing one of Europe’s heavyweights. Such insights are crucial for coaches, players and supporters, offering a measurable reminder that even the most prestigious clubs can be vulnerable when certain match-ups occur. By examining these figures, stakeholders can better understand the nuances of modern football and prepare accordingly for future showdowns

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

The statistics leave little room for doubt: Real Madrid has consistently struggled against Bayern Munich in recent meetings. Across a variety of competitions, the Spanish giants have posted a disappointing win rate, conceded more goals than they have scored, and often looked second best on the big stage. These cold, hard numbers tell a story of persistent difficulty, underlining the Bavarians’ ability to exploit Madrid’s defensive frailties and midfield limitations. While individual matches can be swayed by luck or refereeing decisions, the broader pattern is clear—Bayern has developed a winning formula that exposes Real’s weaknesses time and again. Until the Merengues find a tactical antidote, the data suggests that any future showdown could follow the same script.

Real Madrid looked helpless on their own turf, the Santiago Bernabéu, as Bayern Munich claimed a 2–1 victory on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern could have secured a more comfortable victory on Los Blancos’ home turf, yet they wasted several clear-cut chances, especially during the frantic closing stages.

The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo pounced on match statistics to underscore Madrid’s struggles.

According to the publication, Los Blancos covered just 101.9 km, whereas Bayern covered 110.9 km. That nine-kilometre gap is considered a poor performance by Real Madrid, who covered far greater distances against Manchester City in the quarter-finals: 113.7 km in the first leg and 114.5 km in the second.”

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

On an individual level, Fede Valverde covered the most ground for the visitors, clocking 10.05 km. Yet the statistic underlines Madrid’s collective inactivity: five Bayern players—Pavlovic (11.80 km), Kimmich (11.76), Ulis (10.66), Luis Díaz (10.39), and Stanisić (10.09).

In short, Madrid were outrun, outfought and ultimately outclassed, leaving Bayern on the brink of a semi-final berth.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting