Real Madrid looked helpless on their own turf, the Santiago Bernabéu, as Bayern Munich claimed a 2–1 victory on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern could have secured a more comfortable victory on Los Blancos’ home turf, yet they wasted several clear-cut chances, especially during the frantic closing stages.

The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo pounced on match statistics to underscore Madrid’s struggles.

According to the publication, Los Blancos covered just 101.9 km, whereas Bayern covered 110.9 km. That nine-kilometre gap is considered a poor performance by Real Madrid, who covered far greater distances against Manchester City in the quarter-finals: 113.7 km in the first leg and 114.5 km in the second.”

On an individual level, Fede Valverde covered the most ground for the visitors, clocking 10.05 km. Yet the statistic underlines Madrid’s collective inactivity: five Bayern players—Pavlovic (11.80 km), Kimmich (11.76), Ulis (10.66), Luis Díaz (10.39), and Stanisić (10.09).

In short, Madrid were outrun, outfought and ultimately outclassed, leaving Bayern on the brink of a semi-final berth.