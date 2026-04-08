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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

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A refereeing expert addresses the key question: did Kubarsi deserve to be sent off against Atlético Madrid? The incident has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts alike, underscoring the fine line between a robust challenge and a reckless tackle in high-stakes football. With VAR reviews, angle replays and post-match statistics now pored over, the authority of the on-field decision-maker is under the microscope once more. This is not the first time a big match between two Spanish heavyweights has hinged on a red card, and the debate over consistency in disciplinary action continues to simmer. As club officials, players and supporters await official rulings and potential suspensions, the expert’s insight offers a clear, data-driven perspective on whether the referee got it right-or whether Kubarsi was simply the unlucky victim of a split-second call that could shape both teams’ seasons

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
P. Cubarsi
Spain

Atlético appealed for a penalty, with the club’s players and coaching staff arguing that the incident inside the box merited a spot-kick. The referee, however, chose not to point to the penalty spot, much to the home side’s frustration. Television replays later showed that the decision was marginal, with the match officials facing a split-second judgment call in a high-pressure situation. Despite the protest, play continued without the award of a penalty, and Atlético’s forward line had to resort to other means to break down their opponents’ defence. The incident underscored the fine line between success and frustration in modern football, where a single decision can sway the momentum of a contest. For Atlético’s supporters, the missed opportunity felt like a familiar narrative, one in which their side’s aggressive, forward-thinking approach is thwarted by fine margins. In the end, the team’s quest for maximum points went unfulfilled, but the appeal for a penalty remained a talking poi

A refereeing expert has delivered his verdict on two controversial incidents that marred the first half of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

The match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou started at a fast pace, and amidst this intensity, Nahuel Molina’s shot, which rebounded off Kubarsi’s hand inside the Barcelona penalty area, sparked an early controversy.

Eitoraldi González, a refereeing expert for the newspaper ‘AS’ and the radio station ‘Cadena SER’, said: “The ball struck his right hand, but it was merely a deflection. Even if it had struck him whilst his arm was raised, no penalty should have been awarded.”

The second flashpoint arrived when Koparsi fouled Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal against goalkeeper Juan García. The challenge was initially punished with a yellow card by referee Stefan Kovac, but the decision felt lenient to many observers.

 However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) quickly prompted a review, and once the monitor confirmed that the challenge had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, the referee upgraded the sanction to red. 

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Commenting on the incident, the refereeing expert said: “It’s a red card; perhaps the referee didn’t have a clear view of the pitch. But VAR should have alerted him.”

(Read also)... Video: In a scene reminiscent of the cup match... Barcelona fans attack the Atlético Madrid team bus

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