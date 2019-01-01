A Real shock, Huesca’s home comforts and Vaclik saves the day - the best of La Liga

Sociedad stunned the Bernabeu, the bottom club found some local pride and a Czech took flight - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Matchday 18

Real Sociedad pulled off the shock of the round in La Liga last weekend as they ran out 2-0 winners away to Real Madrid.

A Willian Jose penalty gave the visitors the lead before Ruben Pardo secured Real Sociedad's first victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu since May 2004.

Elsewhere, there was finally some local pride for Huesca, who grabbed their first ever home Liga win as Christian Rivera struck to seal a 2-1 win over Real Betis.

Further up the table, meanwhile, third-placed Sevilla salvaged a point against second-placed Atletico Madrid thanks to goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who made a flying save to ensure his side didn’t lose ground on Diego Simeone’s men.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from La Liga.