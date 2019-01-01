‘A point at Old Trafford is never a bad result’ – Robertson remains upbeat on Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing side were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United on Sunday, but are looking to take positives from the result

Andrew Robertson is looking for to take heart from sides setting up to contain them, with a goalless draw at considered to be a positive as “a point at Old Trafford is never a bad result”.

The Reds made the short trip to the home of their arch-rivals on Sunday looking to surge back to the top of the Premier league table.

They are perched at the summit once more, but hold just a one-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City in the wake of a stalemate with United.

Robertson concedes that Jurgen Klopp’s side had been hoping for better, but he is trying to remain upbeat after taking something from a testing away game in which Liverpool were far from their best.

The international told the Reds’ official website: “I thought we started really well and we had the momentum, we were driving forward, but we just didn’t create great chances.

“We had one or two but we could have had a lot more and then the second half was disappointing for both teams, with not really many chances created and a lot of sloppy passes.

“We kept going right until the end. In the last five to 10 minutes we were the side trying to win it and trying to get the three points – but a point at Old Trafford is never a bad result.

“It could have been more and we are not hiding away from that, but we got a point and go back top of the . We came for a win, of course we did, but we definitely didn’t want to get beat and we wanted to take something away, and we have managed that.”

Liverpool have now been held in four of their last five games across all competitions, with back-to-back 0-0 draws against United and .

Robertson believes Klopp’s men need to get used to opponents playing on the back foot, with it up to a side chasing down major honours at home and abroad to have greater belief in their own ability.

He added: “It’s a sign of respect but as a team I think we need to start respecting ourselves.

“Big teams like Bayern and Manchester United are full of world-class stars and they changed their way of playing to try to stop us. We need to take that as a mark of respect and not shy away from it, stand up to that and show them why there is respect.

“Maybe we’ve been a bit guilty of that, even more so in midweek. I think we played better [against United] than in midweek. These big teams are showing us respect but maybe we need to start respecting ourselves.”

Liverpool have the chance to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they play host to .

Robertson is hoping to be involved in that contest as he believes the arm injury he sustained against United after tangling with Romelu Lukaku is not too serious – although he is set to undergo tests.

He said: “It’s a bit sore so we’ll see what happens. It feels OK. I dealt with it and we’ll see what the results are."