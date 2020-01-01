'A player won't get 10 games in a row if he doesn’t perform' - Real Madrid loanee Kubo must 'earn' minutes at Villarreal, says Emery

The Japan international has been tipped to return to Santiago Bernabeu in January after a frustrating start to his loan stint at El Madrigal

loanee Takefusa Kubo must "earn" minutes at , says Unai Emery, who has insisted that the winger "won't get 10 games in a row if he doesn’t perform".

Kubo joined Madrid on a five-year contract last year after being snapped up from FC Tokyo.

The Blancos decided an immediate loan move was the best option for the 19-year-old's continued development, with Mallorca bringing him onto their books for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

Kubo scored five goals and laid on four assists in 35 outings for Mallorca, but couldn't prevent them from being relegated to the Segunda Division.

The international impressed during his time at Son Moix, and returned to Madrid in July with a view to forcing his way into Zinedine Zidane's plans.

However, with the Spanish champions still unable to guarantee the teenager regular football at Santiago Bernabeu, they ended up accepting another loan offer, this time from Villarreal, in the summer transfer window.

Kubo's first few months at El Madrigal haven't gone as smoothly as he or Madrid might have hoped, with coach Emery reducing the youngster to a bit-part role on the bench.

He has only started four La Liga games for Villarreal to date, and it has been suggested that his parent club may look to cut his loan deal short in the new year.

Emery has come out to defend his treatment of Kubo this week, claiming the Madrid attacker still needs to prove he is capable of delivering the goods week in, week out.

"We are not here to give a player 10 games in a row if he doesn’t perform," Emery told reporters.

"He is given a match and he must earn more. It is valid for the young players and for everyone. There is a requirement here and that is to win."

Article continues below

Kubo was an unused substitute during Villarreal's 1-1 draw at home to on Tuesday night, which marked their final fixture before the winter break in .

That result ensured that Emery's side finished the year in the top four, two points ahead of fifth-placed having played a game more.

Madrid, meanwhile, are sitting in second place in the Liga standings behind , with a 2-0 win against Granada on Wednesday extending their recent winning run to five matches.