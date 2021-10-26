'A perfect example of f*ck the haters' - Brady and Dempsey join USWNT stars in saluting retiring Lloyd

Tom Brady, Clint Dempsey and Sam Mewis are among those that have paid tribute to Carli Lloyd as the U.S. women's national team star prepares to play her final game.

Lloyd will take the field for the final time on Tuesday night as the U.S. take on South Korea at Allianz Field.

The match will be Lloyd's 316th and final cap as she ends one of the most legendary international careers in the sport's history.

Tributes to Lloyd

Among those to pay tribute to the 39-year-old star are several of her USWNT teammates, including Samantha Mewis, Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan.

Current U.S. men's national team star Brenden Aaronson, who like Lloyd grew up in New Jersey, also expressed his admiration, as did USMNT legend Clint Dempsey, who invited Lloyd to join him for a hunting, fishing or golf trip.

Joining the chorus of praise from soccer stars was a video message from legendary NFL star Tom Brady, who marveled at Lloyd's achievements throughout her professional career.

Lloyd's legendary career

When she steps off the field on Tuesday, Lloyd will bring an end to a career that is matched by few in international soccer.

Lloyd is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time Women's World Cup champion and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year.

Her performance in the 2015 Women's World Cup finale, a 5-2 win over Japan, etched her into the tournament's lore forever as she became the first woman and the second soccer player ever to score a hat-trick in any senior World Cup Final after Geoff Hurst.

In total, Lloyd has scored 134 goals across her 315 career appearances for the USWNT while also serving as a leading face of the NWSL for years.

