'A manager of Manchester is coming' - Allegri mischievously drops Guardiola to Juventus hint

Manchester City have dismissed rumours linking their coach with a move to the Serie A champions, but an outgoing boss in Turin has fuelled speculation

Massimiliano Allegri has claimed his successor will be "a manager of Manchester" amid speculation linking Pep Guardiola with a shock move to Turin.

On Thursday, Italian news agency AGI reported boss Guardiola had agreed a four-year contract worth €24 million annually to take over at champions Juve, claiming the deal will be announced on June 4 before a presentation 10 days later.

Speaking before City completed an unprecedented domestic treble by hammering 6-0 in last weekend's final, Guardiola insisted he had no intention of moving to Juventus and club board member Alberto Galassi told Sky Italia the renewed reports were "a load of nonsense".

However, Allegri made a mischievous contribution to the saga when he attended a restaurant opening in Dairago, Milan.

Local newspaper Sport Legnano reported Allegri was asked by a Juventus fan who the club's next head coach would be and he replied: "A manager of Manchester is coming."

Allegri confirmed last week he would leave Juventus after guiding them to a fifth consecutive Scudetto this term.

Success in the proved elusive for the former boss, however, with ending the Italian club’s interest at the quarter-final stage this time around, following final losses to and respectively in 2015 and 2017 finals.

Guardiola has two years remaining on his current City contract and has swept to five of the previous six major domestic honours on offer in .

Gallasi said when quizzed on the speculation linking with the Catalan with a move to Turin: “As a Manchester City advisor, I was very surprised to read that a news agency broke completely nonsensical news.

“What Pep said last week obviously went unheard.

“First of all, the coach wants to stay at the club and he still has two years left on his contract.

“Second, a club like Juventus wouldn't have allowed the leak of news of this magnitude. They would have contacted us first.

“It's impossible to think that there will be a presentation in a few days. The news is completely untrue. It's ridiculous.

“The coach's desire is to stay, Pep is an amazing professional. He can't understand why his words are not being considered.

“Honestly we don't understand why a club should explain a sure fact, Guardiola wants to stay.”