A loyal Lion till the end

FAS releases video showcasing what it means to be a Lions supporter

Singapore football has at times struggled to find supporters due to its sharp decline in recent times however, that doesn't mean that Singaporeans have stopped caring.

Football is the only sport that can unite the country as people from all walks of life come together.

In light of that, FAS (Football Association of Singapore) has released a video on what it means to support your national team, which can be seen below.