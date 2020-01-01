A-League unlikely to return in May but FFA determined to finish season

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's top-flight competition has been postponed further

The A-League season has been postponed further due to the coronavirus pandemic, now unlikely to resume until at least June.

The campaign was suspended last month amid Covid-19, which has killed more than 183,800 people worldwide.

Football Federation (FFA) said on Thursday it wanted to resume its season "as soon as possible".

"Our goal is to deliver live, professional football and complete the Hyundai A-League 2019-20 season, and we have set a number of criteria that will define when this is going to be possible," FFA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of all players and staff and we will need to be satisfied that appropriate measures are in place to ensure this. Secondly, we will need to meet all government restrictions in place at the time, including state/territory border controls. Finally, any decision to resume will be made in full alignment with government and its medical advisors.



"We will resume play as soon as possible, and the first stage would see the players return to training. We would then schedule matches. It is difficult to see that process beginning before the end of May, but we will work with all stakeholders to achieve the earliest possible resumption.

"Football takes its responsibilities as a good corporate citizen very seriously, and remains committed to working in partnership with the government to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, we want to play our part in supporting the social and mental wellbeing of the Australian football family and all sports-loving Australians.

"Ultimately, the coronavirus will have the final say on when we can get the season started again, and completed.

"We want to thank the clubs and players who have been understanding of the current circumstances and worked collaboratively with us in relation to this matter throughout this period. I would also like to acknowledge our supporters, commercial partners and football community who continue to remain engaged and connected during this difficult time, and we thank them for their continued support."

Australia has more than 6,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 74 deaths.

The A-League had 27 regular-season fixtures left to play when it was suspended.