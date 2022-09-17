55 seconds! Grealish answers critics with quickfire goal vs Wolves - but Pep always believed

Jack Grealish netted after just 55 seconds against Wolves as he looks to repay the faith Pep Guardiola has shown in him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish was handed his second start of the season by Guardiola and he repaid his manager by scoring in just 55 seconds for Manchester City vs Wolves. The midfielder has faced some criticism following his move from Aston Villa last year, although Pep has always believed.

WHAT HE SAID: Talking about Grealish in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: "He started really well, he stopped for a problem in the ankle and we were lucky it was not worse. I want him to score goals, I want him to make assists, he wants to. But it is not about that. It is how he contributes without the ball, what he can produce for others."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England midfielder has only scored seven times and assisted four goals since his arrival in Manchester and many have questioned the logistics behind the £100m transfer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? With the World Cup on the horizon Grealish will be aiming to hit form and force his way into Gareth Southgate's XI for the tournament. He will require a consistent flow of goals and assists at City first but his goal at Wolves will have offered a huge confidence boost.