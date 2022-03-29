2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Yobo reveals Nigeria's plan to stop Ghana

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo has revealed the tactics to stop Ghana in Tuesday's make-or-break 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off.

The Super Eagles settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Kumasi - a result that brightened their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Notwithstanding, the Black Stars could pick a ticket to represent Africa if they pick a win or a score draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Knowing that Otto Addo's men would be eyeing an away goal - which could spell doom for the three-time African champions, the Nigeria football great highlighted how his side would silence the four-time African champions should they try to attack.

"We have to keep our defensive organisation in structure and not give them a sniff at goal which we did okay in Kumasi - we can also improve on that," Yobo told GOAL.

"Talking about away goals, if they try to attack us, I think our players will also try to find space behind them, so it works both ways.

"If they are coming to attack, I will take that because we have very quick and talented players who can take advantage of a team that is coming out of the blocks to attack.

"Nigeria is playing at home and we know what it takes, we are experienced at this stage and we will try to do everything possible to win this game.

"They are counting on away goals or a scored draw, but we are going out to win. However, it's never going to be easy because the Ghanaians are a very good side."

Aside from an appearance at the global football showpiece, Tuesday's fixture promises to be a fire cracker owing to the age-long rivalry between the West African countries.

Across the last 71 years, they have played each other 57 times. However, this will be just the sixth time the two nations have played each other in a World Cup qualifier.

The former Everton star knows what is at stake while disclosing where the 2013 African champions must get things right against the Ghanaians.

"We do have fantastic players going forward, I am just hoping that these players can gel [today] - with their movement, creativity and trying to score goals - that is the only part that I think we need to do better, collectively," he continued.

"This is a derby game, it's almost like a cup final - we are talking about qualifying for the World Cup. No national team will make it come easy for you. You have to fight for it and earn the right to win.

"It’s going to be very tough but we are playing at home and we have the players that have just a little bit of edge."