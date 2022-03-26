2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles back in Abuja for must-win game against Ghana

Nigeria have arrived in Abuja for the must-win return fixture against Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final qualifying round.

The Super Eagles played out a goalless draw against Otto Addo's men at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday and the result makes Tuesday's second leg a decisive match in Abuja.

Shortly after the game in Kumasi, Augustine Eguavoen’s men departed their Golden Tulip apartment and they landed in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They will return to their camp at the Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments and continue preparation for the encounter billed for the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Since their first game in the 1950s, the West African countries have played each other 57 times - including Friday's draw.

Back in 2002 when they met in a World Cup qualifier, the Super Eagles played out a goalless draw in Ghana and then romped to a 3-0 victory over the Black Stars at home.

Eguavoen made some changes to his starting XI on Friday with Francis Uzoho starting in goal for the Super Eagles in the absence of Maduka Okoye and he delivered some fine saves to keep a clean sheet.

Leon Balogun also returned to partner William Troost-Ekong at the centre of the defence while Innocent Bonke took the place of Wilfred Ndidi but the Lorient midfielder was stretchered off in the second half and the team awaits the severity of his injury.