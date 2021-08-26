2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Liverpool’s Salah & Arsenal’s Elneny top Egypt squad for Angola and Gabon games

Notwithstanding the Premier League decision, the Reds and Gunners stars have been included in the Pharaohs’ squad for next month’s qualifiers

Egypt have announced their squad for September’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon, with Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah making the cut.

The Premier League had announced on Tuesday that no players in ‘red list’ countries would be released for international engagements – as they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Even at that, the duo has been included for the fixtures against the Giant Sable Antelopes and Panthers – with the Egyptian Football Association disclosing on social media that they are hoping to find a solution.

Also making the 27-player squad shortlist are Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, Smouha SC's Mostafa Fathi, Galatasaray’s Mostafa Mohamed as well as veterans such as Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC) and Mohamed Abdelshafy (Zamalek).

Hossam El Badry’s men will welcome Angola to Cairo’s 30 June Stadium on September 1, before heading to the Stade de Franceville three days later for their fixture against Gabon.

Since making their debut at the global football showpiece in Italy 1934 – where they crashed out in the Round of 16 (the first round back then), the North Africans have since featured in two more finals where they crashed out in the group stage.

Egypt was among Africa’s representatives in the 2018 edition staged in Russia alongside Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. They failed to progress past the group that boasted hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mohamed Abougabal (Zamalek SC), Mahdy Soliman (Pyramids FC).

Defenders: Akram Tawfik, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly SC), Baher El Mohamady (Ismaily SC), Ali Gabr, Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdi ‘El-Wensh’, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ahmed Fetouh (Zamalek), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah).

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly SC), Ramadan Sobhi, Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Fathi (Smouha SC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).

Forwards: Salah Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly SC), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC).