2022 World Cup Qualifiers: How Super Eagles can avoid Liberia upset – Kayode

Nigeria are eyeing a seventh World Cup berth, nonetheless, they must negotiate their way past Peter Butler’s men first

Super Eagles must not underrate Liberia and must be efficient in front of goal if they are to neutralise the Lone Star’s plans of causing an upset in Lagos, according to experienced football administrator Olugbenga Kayode.



The Super Eagles take on Peter Butler’s men as they commence their campaign for a ticket to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, on Friday.



Although Gernot Rohr’s men are favourites to secure all points at stake, they have been warned towards avoiding a repeat of what happened in 2001.



Then, Shaibu Amodu endured a tortuous route to pick a ticket to the 2002 World Cup – needing to beat Ghana 3-0 on the last day to shrug off Liberia by just one point.

Wary of that fact, the Inspiration Football Academy boss has highlighted what the three-time African champions must do to cruise to a flawless victory at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

“It is a known fact that there are no underdogs in football, what the Super Eagles need to do is to put up a good fight from the blast of the whistle until full-time,” Kayode told Goal.

“Gernot Rohr’s squad boasts quality players who represent top European clubs; however, they must never underrate the Lone Star because it could prove costly.

“One thing is dominating ball possession; another is converting scoring chances. Having said this, the strikers who will lead Nigeria’s attacking line must be very efficient because the number of goals scored could prove crucial in deciding our World Cup fate.

“With these, I see Liberia returning home not only empty-handed but also with a basket full of goals.

“The memory of what happened in 2001 is still very fresh in our minds and we must ensure history doesn’t repeat itself this time around.”

This is the fifth time both countries will be squaring up against one another in qualification campaigns.

They first met on July 9, 2000, in a World Cup qualifier staged at the National Complex, Monrovia. Christopher Wreh’s brace powered the Lone Star to a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles – who got their only goal through Nwankwo Kanu.



Kanu and Victor Agali found the net in the second leg which ended 2-0 at the Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt.

En route to qualifying for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, both teams were paired together again. The first leg ended 2-2 in Paynesville – with Sekou Oliseh’s 66th-minute strike denying Stephen Keshi’s men victory.

The Liberians were embarrassed in the return leg as they got pummelled 6-1 at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar. There, Victor Moses got a second-half double.