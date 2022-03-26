Simba SC forward Bernard Morisson has claimed the Ghana national team has been turned into a family business.

Morrison poured out his frustrations on Twitter after the Black Stars registered a goalless draw against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoffs in Kumasi on Friday.

"Talk to people in the federation. I played for AS Vita, Orlando Pirates, Yanga SC, and now for the biggest [team] in Tanzania, Simba SC," Morrison said on Twitter.

"But never have I been recognized because I have got no friends there. They’ve made the Ghana national team like a family business. You don't get invited if you are not linked."

The attacker also said the Ghana federation does not consider merit when making selections for the Black Stars.

"Most African national teams give chances to players in the local league and even within Africa. Ghana is not like that. You will be noticed only when you have someone," the Tanzania Premier League winner claimed.

"‘You don’t blow your own trumpet’ but sometimes you state the fact as and how it is.

"It's all because they have links to the national team. Let me end here because I could go on and on."

The 28-year-old went ahead to pinpoint reasons why he has not been invited for the national team’s duties.

"Imagine getting ignored all because of these attackers downgrading the league you play in because others got the chance and luck to be in European leagues and clubs outside Africa," he added.

"Imagine players from the Ghana league that don’t even play [in the] Champions League!

"What is so special about these attackers that we can’t represent the nation? You look down on the leagues in Africa, but you call players from the Ghana League into the national team."

Article continues below

Morrison, whose switch from Yanga SC to Simba was controversial in 2020, stated where his focus should be following what he feels is a snub by the national team.

"It is better to focus on Simba’s duties and forget about this."

The former Ashanti Gold star has been quite an instrumental attacker for Wekundi wa Msimbazi, especially in their continental assignments.