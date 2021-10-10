2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bayo does it again to lift Uganda past Rwanda

Uganda sealed the double over neighbours Rwanda to record their second straight win in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches on Sunday.

The Cranes were coming up against Amavubi after they had beaten them 1-0 at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali three days ago and it was the same player – Fahad Bayo – who scored in the 22nd minute to hand them the win at St. Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

Uganda under coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic came into the game missing the services of midfielder Khalid Aucho, who was suspended after receiving two straight yellow cards against Kenya and Rwanda.

In Aucho’s absence, coach Sredojevic handed the armband to Denis Iguma with goalkeeper Charles Lukwago starting between the sticks while Aziizi Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, and Timothy Awanyi retained their positions from the first meeting.

It was the Cranes who started the game with a lot of intensity as Iguma attacked Rwanda from the left-wing in the seventh minute, cutting through his markers but the final effort from unmarked Steven Mukwala went inches wide despite goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure coming off his line.

21'

Fahad Bayo does it again off a Muleme corner kick.

Uganda 🇺🇬 1-0 🇷🇼 Rwanda

Bayo 21 pic.twitter.com/SPM9gyl9Af — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) October 10, 2021

The Cranes continued to threaten their rivals and in the 12th minute, another good chance fell into the hands of Simba SC midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, but despite having enough space to calm down and finish off the move, he blasted the ball wide.

In the 18th minute, Moses Waiswa came close to putting Uganda ahead but after a good exchange between him and Bayo, he blasted the ball wide.

But it did not take Uganda long to take the lead as Bayo, who scored in the first meeting between the two sides, slashed home a cross from Waiswa to make it 1-0 in the 22nd minute.

Despite taking the lead, Rwanda started to come into the game and it was former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who should have put them level after a cross from Meddie Kagere but his effort hit the side netting.

The win means Uganda will jump to second position in Group E with eight points, while Mali, who sealed the double over Kenya after a 1-0 win in Nairobi, are top with 10 points.

Kenya will drop to third after four rounds of matches with two points while Rwanda are last with a single point.