2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Seiminlen Doungel's late header rescues a point for India against Afghanistan

A draw to Afghanistan has left India winless in Group E after four matches...

An injury-time header by Seiminlen Doungel helped hold Afghanistan to a draw in the fourth Group E match of the 2022 World Cup-2023 joint qualifiers at Dushanbe on Thursday.

struggled to create clear-cut chances against a resilient Afghan defence and ultimately let a goal in at the other end as a result of poor defending. However, constant pressure put on their opponents throughout the second-half paid off when Brandon Fernandes' corner was headed in by Len Doungel with seconds to go for the final whistle.

Igor Stimac brought in Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Brandon Fernandes for Anas Edathodika, Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh. The Blue Tigers started the game well and had the lion's share of the ball in the opening minutes but were unable to produce an end product.

The hosts stepped up the tempo half-way through the first half. They targeted India's left flank, won several set-pieces and inched closer to taking the lead as the half wore on.

At the other end, India could only manage to create a couple of half-chances through Kotal on the right side. But a lack of Indian bodies in the Afghanistan box rendered the right-back's crosses pointless and the hosts cleared away the danger comfortably.

After knocking on the door for most of the second half, Afghanistan were finally rewarded in added time. David Najem did well to get behind India's back-line and square a pass to the centre of the box. Zelfagar Nazary arrived just on time to net it past Gurpreet and put his team ahead at the stroke of half-time.

