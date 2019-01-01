Hassan al Thawadi: Fans can experience entire spectrum of nature tourism during Qatar 2022

The high-ranking official also believed that fans would see players at the peak of their physical capabilities given the World Cup is in the winter...

The 2022 World Cup in had its fair share of detractors who have pointed out various concerns when it came to staging football's showpiece event in the middle-east nation. But the country has been putting all such concerns to rest with the way they have been going about preparing for the tournament.

One of the many complaints a football fan would have had was that there is nothing much to do in , in terms of tourism. But the Chairman of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Hassan Al Thawadi, has assured fans that there woud be much more to experience culturally, off the field as well.



The Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), Al Thawadi expressed how Qatar believes the World Cup would help open doors for a strong tourism industry.



"This tournament, part of the catalyst is developing the tourism industry as well. The great thing is it is in November and December, which means that the rest of the world will come and experience the sun, sand and beach first and foremost," Al Thawadi told Goal.



He continued, "It is very important for us. They will be able to experience the entire spectrum of natural or nature tourism. Most people visit the desert during that time of the year, we will be able to provide that experience for many people."



He has welcomed fans from across the world to come and visit the state of Qatar and experience the great Arabic hospitality. Upholding the 'spirit of the fans', the organizers have also ensured there are various off-field activities to do in those two months.







"At the same time, we are developing a lot of entertainment facilities as well. There will be concerts being held as well," he revealed.



With the World Cup being held in the winter, Al Thawadi believes it is a win-win for both fans and players alike. The Sheffield University law graduate believes that the 2022 World Cup will witness top-notch football never witnessed before at a major tournament.



"More important than all of this, the football. You know, November and December, it is in the middle of the season. Football players at the peak of their physical capabilities. Not drained, at the end of the season," he said.



Al Thawadi is also keen on having quality football on display in all the games, given that would be the biggest factor the success of the World Cup will be judged on. A World Cup in the winter, in the middle of the season does help the cause.



"This isn't our opinion, I have spoken to many ex-footballers and many current coaches who actually see that as a very good positive. Which means, we will have great entertainment on the pitch," opined Al Thawadi.