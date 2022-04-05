2022 AFC Cup: Fixtures, results, tables, and top scorers
The 2022 AFC Cup kicked-off on April 5 with the qualifying playoff rounds. This is the 19th edition of Asia's secondary club football tournament. This is the last season when the competition is being held in a Spring to Autumn schedule. From the next season onwards, it will be held in an Autumn-to-Spring window.
In the group stages, 38 teams are equally divided into 10 pools, with the exception of two groups comprising of three teams. Having failed to obtain their AFC license, Al-Muharraq of Bahrain are unable to defend their title, while runners-up Nasaf are competing in the AFC Champions League this time around.
Ahead of the group stage, two preliminary rounds will precede the play-off finals. The winners of the South Asia and East Asia play-offs will join the 36 direct entrants in the group stages.
Editors' Picks
- Foden finds the magic touch for Man City to break down Simeone's Atletico wall
- Deadly Diaz shrugs off Benfica boos to put Liverpool in sight of Champions League semi-finals
- Wilfried Gnonto: Ex-Inter wonderkid playing a starring role at the top of Swiss football
- How Chelsea beat Real Madrid to sign £70m Havertz
The 10 group-winners along with three best second-placed teams from West Asia and ASEAN Zone each, will qualify for the Round of 16.
Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC Cup.
Preliminary Round 1
South Asia Zone
Date
Fixture
Stadium
April 5
Machhindra vs Blue Star
Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu
April 5
Valencia vs Paro
National Football Stadium, Malé
Preliminary Round 2
South Asia Zone
Date
Fixture
Stadium
April 12
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Winner South Asia 1.1
Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
April 12
Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Winner South Asia 1.2
Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet
Play-off Round
South Asia Zone
Date
Fixture
Stadium
April 12
Winner South Asia 2.1 vs Winner South Asia 2.2
TBC
East Asia Zone
Date
Fixture
Stadium
April 19
Lee Man vs Athletic 220
Mongolia
Group Stage
The group stage of the 2022 AFC Cup is set to begin on May 18. All matches will be played at centralised venues.
GROUP A
All matches will be played in Muscat, Saudi Arabia.
Group A Table
Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
Al-Ansar
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
|0
0
|0
2
Al-Seeb (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jableh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Al-Kuwait
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
May 18
Al-Ansar vs Al-Kuwait
May 18
Al-Seeb vs Jableh
May 21
Al-Kuwait vs Al-Seeb
May 21
Jableh vs Al-Ansar
May 24
Al-Ansar vs Al-Seeb
May 24
Jableh vs Al-Kuwait
GROUP B
All matches will be played in Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Group B Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Al-Riffa
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Shabab Al-Khalil
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Dhofar
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Al-Arabi (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group B Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
May 18
Al-Riffa vs Al-Arabi
May 18
Shabab Al-Khalil vs Dhofar
May 21
Al-Arabi vs Shabab Al-Khalil
May 21
Dhofar vs Al-Riffa
May 24
Al-Riffa vs Shabab Al-Khalil
May 24
Dhofar vs Al-Arabi
GROUP C
All matches will be played in Manama, Bahrain.
Group C Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Tishreen
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Nejmeh
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
East Riffa (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Hilal Al-Quds
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group C Fixtures
May 18
Tishreen vs Hilal Al-Quds
May 18
Nejmeh vs East Riffa
May 21
Hilal Al-Quds vs Nejmeh
May 21
East Riffa vs Tishreen
May 24
Tishreen vs Nejmeh
May 24
East Riffa vs Hilal Al-Quds
GROUP D
All matches will be played in Kolkata, India.
Group D Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Gokulam Kerala (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Bashundhara Kings
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Maziya
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Winners of Play-off South Asia
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group D Fixtures
Date
Fixture
May 18
Gokulam Kerala vs Winners of Play-off South Asia
May 18
Bashundhara Kings vs Maziya
May 21
Winners of Play-off South Asia vs Bashundhara
May 21
Maziya vs Gokulam Kerala
May 24
Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings
May 24
Maziya vs Winners of Play-off South Asia
GROUP E
All matches will be played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Group E Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Sogdiana Jizzakh
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Altyn Asyr
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Neftchi
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group E Fixtures
Date
Fixture
June 24
Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Neftchi
June 24
Altyn Asyr vs CSKA Pamir Dushanbe
June 27
Neftchi vs Altyn Asyr
June 27
CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Sogdiana Jizzakh
June 30
Sogdiana Jizzakh vs Altyn Asyr
June 30
CSKA Pamir Dushanbe vs Neftchi
GROUP F
All matches will be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Group F Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Khujand
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Dordoi (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Köpetdag
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group F Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
June 24
Köpetdag vs Khujand
June 27
Dordoi vs Köpetdag
June 30
Khujand vs Dordoi
GROUP G
All matches will be played in Denpasar, Indonesia.
Group G Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Kaya–Iloilo
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Bali United (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Kedah Darul Aman
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Visakha FC
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group G Fixtures
Date
Fixtures
June 24
Kaya–Iloilo vs Visakha FC
June 24
Bali United vs Kedah Darul Aman
June 27
Visakha FC vs Bali United
June 27
Kedah Darul Aman vs Kaya–Iloilo
June 30
Kaya–Iloilo vs Bali United
June 30
Kedah Darul Aman vs Visakha FC
GROUP H
All matches will be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Group H Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Kuala Lumpur City (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Tampines Rovers
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
PSM Makassar
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group H Fixtures
Date
Fixture
June 24
PSM Makassar vs Kuala Lumpur City
June 27
Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar
June 30
Kuala Lumpur City vs Tampines Rovers
GROUP I
All matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Group I Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Viettel (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
Hougang United
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Phnom Pehn Crown
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Young Elephants
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group I Fixtures
Date
Fixture
June 24
Viettel vs Young Elephants
June 24
Hougang United vs Phnom Pehn Crown
June 27
Young Elephants vs Hougang United
June 27
Phnom Pehn Crown vs Viettel
June 30
Viettel vs Hougang United
June 30
Phnom Pehn Crown vs Young Elephants
GROUP J
All matches will be played in Tainan, Taiwan.
Group J Table
Rank
Team
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
GF
GA
GD
PTS
1
Eastern
0
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
0
0
2
MUST CPK
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
3
Tainan City (H)
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
4
Winners of Play-off East Asia
0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
0
0
Group J Fixtures
Date
Fixture
June 24
Eastern vs Winners of Play-off East Asia
June 24
MUST CPK vs Tainan City
June 27
Winners of Play-off East Asia vs MUST CPK
June 27
Tainan City vs Eastern
June 30
Eastern vs MUST CPK
June 30
Tainan City vs Winners of Play-off East Asia
Top Scorer
Brazilian forward Rico holds the record of 19 goals ina single campaign when Al-Muharraq lifted their first AFC Cup title in 2008. There are a few others who have scored in double digits in a season, including Issam Jemaa of Al-Kuwait (2012) and Hammadi Ahmed of Iraq's Air Force Club (2016) who scored 16 goals. In 2021, Uzbek forward Khusayin Norchaev of Nasaf Qarshi scored 5 times to pick the golden boot.