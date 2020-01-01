2021 Malaysia Super League transfer list

All the latest completed move as well as the transfer rumours as we gear up towards the 2021 M-League season.

The transfer window officially opened on Nov 21 and will end on Feb 12, a full two weeks before the curtain raiser between Johor Darul Ta'zim and .

Teams are actively looking to improve their respective teams and Goal brings to you all the movers and shakers ahead of a brand new season.

Johor Darul Ta'zim

The seven-time MSL champions had already bid goodbye to star striker Diogo Luis Santo who arrived in the 2018 season and has contributed to the Southern Tigers' continued stranglehold on the league title. Brazilian Camilo da Silva Sanvezzo is the replacement and JDT had also confirmed the signing of talented midfielder Danial Amier from Felda United on a free.

More teams

Kedah

The 2019 champions will compete in the in the coming season and plans are already in place to ensure that they get a prolonged run in the competition but only the outgoings have been announced thus far. Long-serving centre back Khairul Helmi and Singaporean Shakir Hamzah has been let go with rumours indicating a departure for forward Zaquan Adha as well.

Aidil Sharin is reportedly keen to add UiTM FC star Rabih Ataya to the fold that could give Kedah a far bigger threat from the wings.

FC

Another team who will participate in the AFC Cup by virtue of finishing third in the MSL last season after the cancellation of the . It looks to be a big overhaul at the club with Lee Tuck, Sanjar Shaakhmedov, Dominique da Sylva, Faris Ramli and Darren Lok all exiting the club.

Malaysia Under-23 international Azri Ghani is said to be courted by the Bos Gaurus to give Hafizul Hakim much needed competition between the sticks. It would seem that 2020 top scorer Shahrel Fikri is in 's radar and there's a good chance that Perak could lose his service.

Selangor FC

The club has made several announcement with Nor Hakim Hassan, Safuwan Baharudin, Rodney Celvin Akwensivie, Ashmawi Yakin, Wan Zack Haikal, Tauffiq Ar Rasyid, Halim Saari, Mukhairi Ajmal, Khairulazhan Khalid, Ifedayo Olusegun, A. Namathevan, Sean Eugene Selvaraj, Syahmi Safari and has brought in a new head coach in Karsten Neitzel.

On the other side, Taylor Regan will not be part of the 2021 team. Midfielder S. Sarkunan is staying but apparently eyeing a loan move to get more game time.

The east coast side is rumoured to buy eyeing a move for Lee Tuck and Sergio Aguero after having said their farewells to the likes of Dickson Nwakaeme, Adam Reed and Ivan Carlos. However the biggest losses appears to be two talented youngsters in Faisal Halim and Nik Sharif Haseefy who are both confirmed to be leaving.

The newly promoted side who finished second in the Premier League last season to gain the move up, will have a new head coach in Chilean Simon Elissetche despite Nidzam Adzha leading the team last season. This is because Nidzam does not possess the AFC Pro A License required to be a Super League coach.