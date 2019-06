2019 Afcon: Samuel Kalu cleared of dehydration to boost Nigeria's title chase

Both the Super Eagles and Bordeaux will be relieved to hear that the 21-year-old’s dehydration concerns have not developed into a more serious issue

Samuel Kalu has been given the all-clear to return to training with following a dehydration problem, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced on Monday.

There was a big question over the forward’s participation in the 2019 after collapsing in training on Friday ahead of Burundi clash.

More to follow...