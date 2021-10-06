2011-2021: How have India performed against 10-man teams in international football?

India's SAFF Championship 2021 campaign went off to a disappointing start as a 10-man Bangladeshi side held them to a 1-1 draw in their opening match on October 4.

India, the highest-ranked team (107) in the competition, are the tournament favourites. But their start wasn't ideal as a 189th-ranked Bangladesh, who played much of the second half with a man down, managed to hold India to a 1-1 draw after scoring an equaliser late on.

The tie against Bangladesh was the fifth occasion in the last 11 years when the Blue Tigers played with a man advantage. Out of those five matches, India have managed to emerge victorious on three occasions while they have lost and drew one each.

In 2011, in an international friendly tie in Georgetown, Guyana, India lost to the hosts 2-1 despite the South American side going a man down when Travis Henry was sent off in the 80th minute. Steven Dias was the lone goalscorer for Armando Colaco's side.

The three matches they won with a man advantage were against, Bhutan 0-3 (2016), Nepal 2-0 (2017) and Pakistan 3-1 (2018). It has to be noted that India's Lallianzuala Chhangte was also given the marching orders against Pakistan in the 20188 SAFF Championship clash. Former India coach Stephen Constantine was in charge of the team on three out of those four occasions while Wim Koevermans managed the team against Maldives.

The last time India won against a team with 10 players on the pitch was against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2018 SAFF Championship which they won 3-1. India though had sent a U23 contingent in the tournament in that edition.

Here, we take a look at all the matches in the last 11 years when India played against a 10-man side.

How many times have India played against a 10-man team in the last 11 years?

Date Match Result Red Card (when he got sent off) Competition 25/8/11 Guyana 2-1 India L Travis Henry (80') Friendly 13/8/16 Bhutan 0-3 India W Chimi Dorji (53') Friendly 6/6/17 India 2-0 Nepal W Biraj Maharjan (70') Friendly 12/9/18 India 3-1 Pakistan W Mohsin Ali (86') 2018 SAFF Championship 4/10/21 Bangladesh 1-1 India D Bishwanath Ghosh (54') 2021 SAFF Championship

When are India playing next at the SAFF Championship 2021?

The Blue Tigers are next up against Sri Lanka on October 7 followed by facing Nepal on October 10 and then facing hosts Maldives on October 13.