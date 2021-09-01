2003 to 2020: Indian women's team's FIFA rankings over the years

Goal takes a look at the FIFA rankings of the Indian women's football team's in the last 18 years...

The FIFA Women's World Rankings were introduced almost a decade after the FIFA Men's World Rankings started in 1992. The first women's rankings were published on July 16, 2003.

The USA Women's National Team (USWNT) were the top-ranked team in the first-ever rankings and they have dominated the rankings ever since and have been the number one ranked side in the world the most number of times.

In the latest rankings released on August 20, 2021, USA lead the charts followed by Sweden and Germany. In the latest list, the Indian women's national team is ranked 57th in the world and 11th in Asia.

Article continues below

The highest ever FIFA rank which the Indian women's team achieved was 49 in 2013. The lowest they dropped to was 63 at one point in 2019. It must be noted that India are all set to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in January 2022. The Indian eves had ended the year 2020 on the 53rd position but have dropped to 57 in April 2021 which is also their current ranking.

Here, we take a look at the Indian women's teams ranking at the end of each year since 1993.