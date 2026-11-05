An untouchable legacy! Lionel Scaloni makes symbolic call on Argentina's iconic No.10 shirt during captain's absence

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Argentina will enter their upcoming international fixtures against Uruguay and Costa Rica with a notable omission from the team sheet. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has opted to keep the legendary No.10 jersey vacant for the duration of the November window. The decision underscores the monumental impact of Lionel Messi, whose international retirement has left a void that the coaching staff is not yet ready to fill.

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A sacred jersey left in the locker room

The Argentine national team is preparing for a new era, but the most famous shirt in world football will not be making an appearance just yet. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Uruguay, it has been confirmed that the mythical jersey previously worn by Lionel Messi will not be assigned to any player for this FIFA international window. While friendly regulations do not strictly require squad numbering from 1 to 11, the choice to leave the slot empty is a clear sign of the reverence held for the former captain.

According to TyCSports, Scaloni and his coaching staff have essentially decided to place the number in temporary storage, treating it like a precious heirloom that is only brought out for the most significant occasions. This symbolic gesture comes as Argentina navigates its first set of matches since Messi officially hung up his international boots. By choosing to leave the locker vacant, Scaloni avoids the immediate pressure of crowning a successor during what is intended to be a transitional period for the Albiceleste.

The candidates for the post-Messi era

While the shirt remains on the rack for now, the debate regarding its eventual heir is already intensifying across South America. The true succession is expected to take place when the South American World Cup qualifiers resume next year. Several high-profile names are already being discussed as potential candidates to carry the creative burden. Among the frontrunners is Nico Paz, who has been in sensational form for Como in Italy and left a lasting impression during his most recent involvement with the senior national setup.

Paz faces stiff competition from established Premier League stars who have already proven their worth on the global stage. Man City's midfield general Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister are frequently mentioned as logical choices given their technical quality and status within the squad. Additionally, River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono remains a wildcard option for the future.

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A different approach to legendary departures

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The decision to keep the number retired for this window has sparked significant conversation regarding how different nations handle the exit of their greatest icons. Fans have been quick to point out the contrast between Argentina’s cautious approach and how other teams have managed similar situations.

Comparisons have naturally been drawn to Portugal, where the iconic No.7 associated with Cristiano Ronaldo was swiftly handed to Rafael Leao during the veteran's recent absences. Argentina’s choice to let the shirt sit idle reflects a cultural desire to protect the sanctity of the number 10, a jersey previously immortalized by Diego Maradona before Messi took it to new heights. Until the competitive pressure of the World Cup qualifiers necessitates a change, the Albiceleste appear content to let the shirt remain a tribute to the man who led them to glory in Qatar.