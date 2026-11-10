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Mohamed Saeed

'Get him in quickly!' - Teddy Sheringham names Brighton wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas as top January transfer target for struggling Manchester United

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Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has identified the perfect solution to the club’s current attacking crisis. The Red Devils legend believes Brighton’s teenage sensation Charalampos Kostoulas is the player required to transform the fortunes of a side currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

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United icon identifies attacking solution

Manchester United’s dismal start to the season has left the club reeling in 18th place, and former Old Trafford favourite Sheringham knows exactly who they should target to fix the problem. The Red Devils have endured a torrid run of eight games without a win in the Premier League, most recently collapsing in a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. With the future of manager Michael Carrick hanging by a thread, Sheringham believes the recruitment department must act decisively when the winter market opens to provide the squad with a much-needed injection of quality and youthful energy.

The former England international has been particularly impressed by the rapid rise of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kostoulas. The Greek forward has taken the top flight by storm since moving to the South Coast, and Sheringham is convinced he is the right profile for a United side that has struggled for consistency in the final third. With Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, and Antonio Conte all being linked with the potential managerial vacancy at Old Trafford, the need for a reliable goalscorer remains a priority regardless of who takes the reins for the upcoming clash against Liverpool on November 22.

Sheringham warns of Arsenal competition

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Speaking about the 19-year-old talent, Sheringham did not hold back in his praise for the striker who has already netted against the likes of Arsenal this term. "There’s one player I’d like to see Manchester United go and sign in January and it’s the young Greek centre-forward at Brighton, Charalampos Kostoulas," Sheringham told Metro. "What a player he is. I love him. I love the way he plays. He’s got energy, he knows his position, and he’s still a young man as well. He knows how to retain possession, and he definitely knows where the net is."

The urgency of the situation is compounded by interest from other top-six rivals, with Sheringham suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s side could easily hijack any potential deal if United hesitate. The Greek teenager, who cost the Seagulls £30m when he arrived from Olympiakos in the summer of 2025, has already racked up five goal contributions in just ten league appearances.

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A marquee signing for the future

Sheringham believes that Kostoulas possesses the physical stature and mental fortitude to lead the line for a club of Manchester United's size, despite his tender age. The Brighton star has been a key component in a side that currently sits second in the Premier League table, contrasting sharply with the struggles seen at Old Trafford. "I think he’ll be the next centre-forward to go for big money," Sheringham added during his interview. "I’d be surprised if Arsenal don’t go for him before United have a chance so United need to get him in quickly. For me, he’s the next big prospect coming through in world football, and you’ve got to get him in to lead the line."

"I know he’s only a young lad but he’s just got that stature about him, and he’s full of confidence. Confidence is a massive thing. He’s playing with confidence right now and at the moment he looks fantastic," Sheringham concluded.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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