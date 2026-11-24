Massimiliano Allegri has labelled a potential victory over Manchester City as a "dream" for Napoli as they look to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages. The Partenopei boss admitted his squad is stretched to its limit ahead of the daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium, where they face one of Europe's most formidable outfits.
Allegri faces injury crisis ahead of Etihad trip
Allegri has cut a frustrated figure regarding the fitness of his squad as Napoli prepare for a pivotal Champions League showdown. Speaking ahead of the clash in Manchester, the Italian tactician highlighted the severe lack of rotation options available to him due to a growing list of absentees.
"We are numerically very short, at this moment the same players always play. We are training little because there is the risk of losing others," the coach told Sky Sport. The availability issues are particularly acute in defence and midfield, where several key starters remain sidelined during a gruelling run of fixtures.
The Partenopei are currently managing a heavy workload with matches scheduled every three days, leaving Allegri to lament the timing of these physical setbacks. Among the notable names missing for the Italian side are Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno, and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, while Alex Meret is also out injured.
The tactical blueprint to stop Manchester City
Facing a Manchester City side led by Enzo Maresca presents a unique tactical challenge, and Allegri is fully aware of the technical precision required to compete. "Tonight a beautiful match awaits us, we play against one of the strongest teams in Europe. When you play these games you have to do well technically, make few mistakes when you have the ball. We hope to have a good game," Allegri explained.
Allegri warned his players about the dangers of playing short, risky passes in their own half, which could invite the "short counter-attacks" that City thrive upon. The manager believes that if his side can navigate the initial waves of pressure, they have the quality to hurt the hosts, provided they do not gift them cheap turnovers in dangerous areas of the pitch.
Playoff dreams and international pride
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Despite the difficult circumstances, the prize for a win in Manchester is clear: a virtual guarantee of a spot in the next round. Allegri did not downplay the significance of the fixture, stating: "If we win we are practically already in the playoffs, it is a dream for us." This ambition drives a squad that has shown resilience in domestic competition but has struggled for consistency on the European stage.
The Napoli boss also offered words of encouragement for his contemporaries, specifically praising the work being done at Frosinone under Alvini. Allegri described Alvini as a "phenomenon" whose tactical ideas remain clear regardless of recent results. He noted that the minnows have managed to accumulate 20 points by sticking to their principles, even after difficult results against clubs like Milan.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.