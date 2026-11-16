"What a journey, my brother!" - Thibaut Courtois leads emotional tributes as Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Belgium legend Romelu Lukaku has officially retired from international football after a remarkable 16-year career as the Red Devils' all-time leading goalscorer. Long-time teammate Thibaut Courtois paid an emotional tribute to the striker following his announcement.
A record-breaking legacy comes to an end
The 33-year-old forward officially confirmed his departure from the international stage on Monday, following a career that saw him become the most prolific marksman to ever wear the Belgian colours. After a period of reflection during the international break, where he remained on the bench during a victory over Italy, the former Chelsea and Manchester United star decided the time was right to step aside.
Lukaku was a cornerstone of Belgium’s famed "Golden Generation," representing his nation at four separate FIFA World Cup tournaments. His greatest achievement on the world stage came in 2018, when he helped lead the team to a historic third-place finish in Russia. In an emotional farewell shared via social media, the striker expressed his satisfaction with the journey he has taken since making his debut.
"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible. To the Belgium fans thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships," the striker said.
Courtois leads the tributes for his 'brother'
The news sparked an immediate wave of tributes from the footballing world, led by long-time teammate Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper took to social media to celebrate the career of a player he has fought alongside for over a decade and a half.
Writing on his official Instagram account, Courtois posted an emotional message to his friend: "16 years of giving everything for our country. What a journey, my brother. From all the battles on the pitch to the unforgettable moments we shared in the Belgium shirt, it’s been an honour to stand alongside you. You gave everything for this team, always with passion, pride and your heart."
He added: "What you’ve achieved for Belgium is incredible, and your legacy will live on for generations. But beyond the goals and records, I’ll always remember the moments we shared together, the good times, the difficult ones, and everything in between. Thank you for everything, lukaku. Proud to have shared this journey with you."
Peace at the finish line
Despite the high-profile nature of his exit, Lukaku appears to be leaving with no regrets or lingering doubts about his contribution to the national cause. His final months with the squad saw a reduced role, but his influence as a veteran leader remained significant until the very end.
"I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful," Lukaku added in his final address to the Belgian public.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.