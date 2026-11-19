Share Follow GOAL on Google

Fernando Torres has opened up on the immense personal toll caused by his acrimonious departure from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011, admitting that the visible pain of the Anfield faithful "was killing" him. The Spanish striker, once a beloved figure on Merseyside, saw his reputation shattered overnight when he completed a British-record £50 million move to a direct Premier League rival.

Advertisement

The internal collapse at Anfield

Torres arrived at Liverpool in 2007 as a club-record signing and immediately established himself as one of the most clinical strikers in world football. His partnership with Steven Gerrard became the stuff of legend, but the dream began to sour as the club’s ownership situation under Tom Hicks and George Gillett deteriorated.

Reflecting on the decline, Torres explained the podcast of former Liverpool striker John Aldridge: "They started to sell our best players. Xabi went to Real Madrid (in 2009) and Javier Mascherano to Barcelona (in 2010). Rafa had also left. It was like: ‘What’s going on here?’. We had been close in the Premier League and Champions League. We were only one step away and just needed to add a couple of players to the squad. Instead, the ones coming in were not the best quality."

He added: "The previous summer I had spoken with (managing director) Christian Purslow. I had wanted to be transparent. I explained that I had come to Liverpool to win trophies. He said they were in the process of selling the club and couldn’t sell any more players."

A broken promise and the Chelsea move

When Fenway Sports Group eventually completed their takeover, Torres sought clarity on the future direction of the team. However, the feedback he received from the new decision-makers suggested a long-term rebuild that did not align with his peak years. At nearly 27, he felt he could not wait a decade for the club to become competitive again.

Advertisement Advertisement

Torres detailed those final conversations, stating: "Then, after the takeover, I spoke with (FSG principal owner) John Henry. It was going to be a new way of buying and developing young players - building something that was going to take 10 years. At nearly 27, I didn’t have that time."

Related Topics

"I also talked with (sporting director) Damien Comolli. The feeling I got was that he didn’t really care if I was going to leave. He said: 'If we can find a replacement, you can go'. He didn’t say: 'Let’s make a new project, you need to stay, we’re going to bring in this one and this one'. I don’t regret the decision (to leave Liverpool) because I did what I thought was right for me at that time," Torres explained.

Dealing with the pain of betrayal

The backlash to the transfer was immediate and severe, with fans burning shirts and labeling the Spaniard a traitor. Torres admits he underestimated the depth of the connection he had built with the Anfield crowd, wrongly assuming he was just another player in the squad. While he eventually found trophy success in London, winning the Champions League and FA Cup, the emotional weight of his fractured relationship with Liverpool haunted him for years.

Advertisement

Sharing his remorse over the fallout, Torres said: "I didn’t realise how hard it would be for the people. When I left, I saw pain, and that was killing me. That was not my intention. For me, the rivalry was with Manchester United. That’s what I felt when I was at Liverpool. I would never have moved to United. That’s like Real Madrid and Atletico."

Torres Concluded: "I didn’t realise how important I was for the Liverpool fans. I thought I was just one more player. But I do regret not having the time to explain and talk in a proper way with the new owners to know each other better. I also regret hurting the Liverpool fans’ feelings. To have that forgiveness of the people means a lot. It’s like having 300 kilos less on my shoulders."