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Chelsea's Premier League slump continued at the City Ground as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest. Despite a spirited second-half brace from substitute Emmanuel Emegha, defensive lapses proved fatal for Xavi Alonso's side.

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Chelsea’s tactical structural integrity was tested and ultimately found wanting at the City Ground, as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against a clinical Nottingham Forest. The visitors dominated the ball with 65% possession and completed a staggering 582 passes, yet they were undone by the hosts' vertical efficiency. A stunning fifth-minute volley from Igor Jesus set the tone, exposing Chelsea's inability to manage transitions early in the contest.

The second half descended into a chaotic exchange of blows. Wesley Fofana’s rash challenge handed Morgan Gibbs-White a penalty to double the lead, forcing Chelsea into a desperate tactical shift. While the introduction of Emmanuel Emegha provided a necessary focal point, resulting in two well-taken goals, Gibbs-White’s second of the evening ensured Forest took all three points.

This result marks Chelsea's third consecutive league defeat, highlighting a growing disconnect between their possession-based build-up and defensive stability.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Emiliano Martínez - 4/10

A difficult evening for the experienced stopper who was beaten three times from seven shots on target. While he made four saves to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable, he could do little about the Igor Jesus stunner or the Gibbs-White penalty. His organisation of the backline looked frayed under Forest's direct pressure.

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Wesley Fofana - 3/10

A night to forget for the Frenchman. Already under fire from the traveling support following an unauthorised interview, his performance on the pitch did little to quieten the noise. His "rash challenge" on Liam Delap in the 51st minute gifted Forest a penalty and arguably changed the momentum of the game just as Chelsea were looking to regroup. He was substituted shortly after in the 56th minute.

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Josh Acheampong - 5/10

The young defender found the intensity of Forest’s wide transitions difficult to track. While he showed glimpses of his technical quality in possession, he was often caught in two minds when Neco Williams pushed forward. Replaced in the 85th minute as Chelsea chased an equaliser.

Pep Chavarría - 5/10

Operating on the left of the back four, Chavarría struggled to contain the creative movements of Gibbs-White. He offered limited output going forward, failing to provide the overlapping threat required to break down Forest's low block.

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Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Statistically the standout performer in blue. Caicedo was a metronome in the deeper phases, recording 106 accurate passes from 114 attempts. He also led the team with 12 defensive interventions, including three tackles. Despite the defeat, his ability to recycle possession and win duels (5 won) was the primary reason Chelsea maintained such high territory.

Midfield

Romeo Lavia - 6/10

Lavia was industrious throughout, attempting three shots and recording an xG of 0.17. He nearly snatched a point in the dying seconds with a back-post header that was saved by Matz Sels. However, his positioning alongside Caicedo occasionally left the central corridor too open for Forest to exploit on the counter.

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Jordan Henderson - 5/10

The veteran midfielder provided a steadying presence but lacked the progressive spark needed to unlock a stubborn Forest midfield. His 85-minute stint was largely spent keeping the ball moving horizontally rather than piercing the lines. Substituted late for Quenda.

Cole Palmer - 5/10

A quiet afternoon by his exceptionally high standards. Forest clearly identified Palmer as the primary threat, double-teaming him and restricting his space between the lines. He struggled to exert his usual influence on the final third.

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Attack

Pedro Neto - 6/10

Neto was one of Chelsea's most persistent outlets. He provided the cross for Lavia’s late chance and was constantly looking to beat his man. However, his final delivery was inconsistent, and he found it difficult to find space against Forest's three-man central defence.

Morgan Rogers - 5/10

Rogers struggled to make an impact in the attacking midfield strata. While he registered a couple of shots, he failed to test Sels significantly and was often crowded out in the congested areas in front of the Forest box.

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Danny Welbeck - 4/10

Isolated for much of the first half, Welbeck struggled to act as a reliable focal point. He failed to record a shot on target and was hooked at half-time in a tactical move that saw Emegha enter the fray.

Substitutes & Manager

Emmanuel Emegha - 8/10

The undisputed silver lining for Chelsea. Coming on for Welbeck at the break, he scored just three minutes into the second half to make it 2-1 and added a second in the 89th minute with a clever header. His physicality and movement offered Chelsea a vertical dimension they sorely lacked in the first period.

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Levi Colwill - 6/10

Replaced the struggling Fofana in the 56th minute and brought a modicum of calm to the defensive line. His left-footed distribution helped Chelsea sustain pressure during the final half-hour.

Geovany Quenda - N/A

Introduced in the 85th minute. Had a late header saved but had too little time to truly influence the result.

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Marco Palestra - N/A

An 85th-minute introduction for Acheampong. Offered energy but little in the way of tactical impact.

Xavi Alonso - 4/10

The pressure is mounting on the Spaniard after a third straight defeat. While his decision to bring on Emegha was an inspired tactical adjustment, the starting defensive structure was easily bypassed. The high-possession approach is currently yielding high pass counts but low defensive security.