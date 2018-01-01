I-League 2018-19: East Bengal come from behind to beat Churchill Brothers

16:27 20/12/2018

A brilliant goal by new signing Jaime Santos was the highlight of the match...

East Bengal registered a 2-1 comeback win over Churchill Brothers in I-League on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Willis Plaza (3') broke the deadlock early but goals from Jaime Santos (35') and Lalrindika Ralte (79') sealed three points for the Red and Golds.

Churchill Brothers coach Petre Gigiu made three changes to his side that went down 1-2 against NEROCA in their last match. Vigneshwaran Baskaran started in place of James Kithan in goal while Nickson Castanha and Anthony Wolfe replaced Wayne Vaz and Israil Gurung respectively.

East Bengal tactician rang in a solitary change by fielding Samad Ali Mallick at right back instead of Lalramchullova after the Red and Golds ' 3-2 triumph over Mohun Bagan in Sunday's Kolkata derby.

Plaza struck against his former employers as early as third minute after he took Dawda Ceesay's low cross beyond Borja Gomes inside the box and slotted past Rakshit Dagar in goal.

A couple of minutes later, Kassim Aidara had an opportunity to equalise when he shot a powerful shot from distance wide of goal.

East Bengal equalised through a brilliant strike. New signing Jaime Colado directed Lalrindika Ralte's curling corner into the net with a first time volley, leaving an outstretched Baskaran with no chance and the half-time scoreline read 1-1.

In the 51st minute, a half-hearted clearance of Gomez' long ball intended for Laldanmawia Ralte landed for Justin but the East Bengal forward fired his attempt above the target.

Ceesay sent a powerful attempt wide after he was set up by Plaza just outside the box in the 56th minute, a minute before Danmawia clipped the side netting at the other end.

The misses proved to be costly for the hosts when Lalrindika scored from a free-kick that was missed by everyone including Baskaran in goal in the 79th minute.

East Bengal were down to 10 men in the last minute of regulation time when substitute Bali Gagandeep was booked for the second time in a span of three minutes. But by then, the visitors had sealed a win that takes them to the second spot on the table, three points off the league leaders Chennai City.

