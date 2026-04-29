Zinedine Zidane's son Luca suffers fractured jaw to leave Algeria sweating on his World Cup availability

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was forced off the pitch following a heavy collision with Almeria striker Thalys, which initially left him with a concussion. However, subsequent medical evaluations have painted a much bleaker picture for the former Real Madrid man as he prepares for the biggest summer of his career.

Granada confirmed the extent of the damage in an official club statement, which read: "Medical tests carried out have revealed that the goalkeeper has also suffered a fracture to his jaw and chin." The injury is expected to rule him out for the remainder of the domestic season, leaving his international aspirations hanging by a thread.