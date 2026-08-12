Getty Images Sport
Youri Tielemans explains how FIFA's Folarin Balogun red card U-turn inspired Belgium's World Cup victory over USMNT as Donald Trump's intervention backfire
Trump interference fuels Belgian fire
The build-up to the round-of-16 clash was dominated by the news that US President Donald Trump had personally intervened to ensure Balogun could face the Red Devils. The USMNT striker had been sent off in the previous round against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but his one-game ban was remarkably suspended for a year following a conversation between the White House and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
- Photo News
Tielemans reveals Belgian locker room reaction
Speaking from Manchester United's pre-season camp in Ireland, Tielemans admitted the decision to allow Balogun to play provided the ultimate motivation. "Yeah, I think that is part of the game, you know," the midfielder said. "We were surprised by the decision to revert the red card and his suspension.
"Now, for us, it did not really change anything other than the preparation leading up to the game because it is a different type of player than the other player that was meant to play. But other than that, we were very calm and we just accepted our fate and tried to have a good game."
The Belgian players famously mocked the situation on the pitch, with several stars performing the Trump dance after scoring during the 4-1 victory. Despite the USMNT's attempt to gain an advantage through the appeal, Belgium dominated the proceedings in Seattle. Tielemans added: "The celebrations afterwards were nice and funny and it was all good."
Manchester United's new midfield engine
Tielemans is now focusing on his domestic future after completing a £35m transfer from Aston Villa to join Michael Carrick's revolution at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old, who won more tackles than any of his Villa teammates last season, believes he has joined the Red Devils at the height of his powers.
"I think it’s a great step up for myself. The club is in a great place, and I feel like there is a lot of ambition inside the club," Tielemans said during his unveiling. "I have a lot of experience. I'm 29 years old and I’m ready to push on and make the next step in my career. That’s why this is the perfect club for me. They want to win and, hopefully, be really good on the pitch, so that’s why I chose to come here."
- AFP
Injury concerns and pre-season progress
Despite his excitement, Tielemans is working his way back to full fitness suffering an injury during the intense World Cup schedule. Reflecting on the physical toll of the tournament, he said: "The thing is, at the World Cup, I think we played 120 minutes against Senegal, and from there we had less time in between games. So we played the US I think three or four days later, and then three days later we played against Spain. In the warm-up, my body just switched off for some reason.
"I do not think I am a player that I absolutely need a rest. Obviously, there are a lot of games and the manager needs to manage the team, but when I am good, I am good, you know.
"Unfortunately, my body is, when it does not go well, then I will know straight away and I will alert the manager, but it does not happen often."
The midfielder is now in line to feature in United's friendly against Leeds United in Dublin as he prepares for the Premier League opener against Hull City.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting