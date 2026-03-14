Yildiz, consistency and a clean sheet: Juventus capitalise on their fixture list and get a taste of Champions League action. Will Di Gregorio be on the bench? Perin is a certainty to start

Juve win and spend a night – at least one night – in the Champions League zone.

With eyes on Como v Roma rather than Lazio v Milan, the Bianconeri are savouring, in order: 1) the superb Yildiz; 2) consistency in their play; 3) a clean sheet. Like gold, silver and bronze medals, these are three complementary qualities that instil confidence in the Bianconeri’s future.

With the storm of poor results now behind them, Juve are making the most of the fixture list to breathe the air of fourth place once more, which is crucial for next season.