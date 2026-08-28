Branislav Racko
Yaya Toure targets Barcelona and Manchester City after historic Champions League qualification
Writing history in Slovakia
Yaya Toure has achieved a remarkable milestone just months into his managerial career by guiding Slovan Bratislava into the Champions League proper. The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder masterminded a brilliant victory away against Celje, conquering a side with a fearsome European home record. Rather than claiming individual glory, Toure quickly deflected praise onto his squad for executing the game plan to perfection in open play.
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Praising the players and travelling fans
Addressing the media after the historic triumph, Toure emphasized that the players and the backroom staff deserved all the credit for their resilience. He also paid tribute to the dedicated supporters who endured a four-hour bus journey to turn the away fixture into a home atmosphere.
"I told the players before the match, 'Listen, they came for you, make them go home happy,'" Toure revealed. "Only that I expected from them, and they delivered it. The players were fantastic today."
Targeting European giants
With Slovan Bratislava now safely through to the main stage of the elite competition, attention immediately turned to potential glamour ties. Toure admitted he is relishing the prospect of hosting some of Europe's biggest clubs at their stadium to test where his squad truly stands.
"To be honest, I would love Barcelona to visit Bratislava, and maybe Manchester City to come here as well," Toure stated. "We have huge respect for these giant clubs, but we want to play against them to know our true competitive position."
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Facing a daunting league phase schedule
Reality soon set in following the Champions League draw, with pot-four debutants Slovan handed a fascinating yet brutal fixture list. Toure's side must navigate home clashes against Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Lille, and LASK, alongside tough away trips to face Inter Milan, Real Betis, Shakhtar Donetsk, and VfB Stuttgart. Despite the magnitude of these fixtures, the rookie coach insists his squad will keep their feet on the ground as they prepare for the ultimate continental test.
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