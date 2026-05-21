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Xabi Alonso ‘would have waited’ for Liverpool as former Reds star John Arne Riise explains why Arne Slot can fend off boo boys sack threat at Anfield
Alonso heading to Chelsea amid questions of Slot's future
There was plenty of speculation to be found regarding a potential retracing of steps to Merseyside for Alonso. Having become a Champions League winner over the course of a five-year spell with Liverpool as a player, the Spaniard retains strong ties to the Reds.
He will, however, be favouring blue from the summer of 2026. That is because, having been out of work since seeing a 34-game stint in charge of Real Madrid brought to a close in January, the 44-year-old is returning to England in west London.
Said deal has led to the odd eyebrow being raised, with Alonso set to find himself under immediate pressure to deliver for expectant supporters that need to be won over quickly. He would have had more credit in the bank, and potential leeway, had another move to Merseyside been made.
No offer was ever put to him by Liverpool, despite serious questions being asked of Slot’s future a year on from Premier League title glory being savoured. A testing 2025-26 campaign has delivered Champions League qualification, but little return on record-shattering investment during the last summer transfer window.
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Why Alonso was cleared to take over at Stamford Bridge
It would appear as though Slot retains the full support of his board for now, with ex-Reds star Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Campobet - saying when asked about the decision not to make a play for Alonso when there is no telling when he will be available again: “I think it's a sign that, when Xabi went to Chelsea now, if Liverpool had maybe been thinking about letting Arne Slot go, they would have spoken to Xabi already and kept him informed.
“With Xabi signing with Chelsea now, I think it proves that they haven't spoken to his representative and they're not considering sacking Arne Slot. Because Xabi Alonso was the obvious choice for me, and for everybody, to take over if they wanted to change.
“I think Xabi, if he knew there was a chance with Liverpool, he would have waited. But since he took the Chelsea job now, quite quickly as well it seems, it kind of tells me that maybe there wasn't as much talk as people say and I think Slot's job is safe. That's what I'm thinking in my head when I saw the news about Xabi going to Chelsea.”
Do boos signal the beginning of the end for Slot?
While Slot has remained defiant in the face of mounting criticism, it has been impossible to ignore jeers in the crowd. Once a fan base is lost, it can be difficult to win back - even one that is as historically loyal as Liverpool’s has been down the year.
Quizzed on whether boos signal the beginning of the end for any boss, Riise added: “It's not a good sign, if I can say that! But I think it's more the boos and the negative responses. It's more like things he's done in the games that the fans don't agree with.
“Like, for example, when he took off Rio [Ngumoha] a few games ago and they started booing. But at the end of the day, he explained that after. And I agree with Slot that he does it with tact.
“He knows, and he said he knew there was going to be boos when he takes Rio off. But Rio probably didn't have sprints in him, he couldn't track back, he didn't have the energy he had in the first half. These things will make the team look bad if you don't have the players who can do the work. So he did explain the reason for taking Rio off. I understand. I also reacted a little bit when he was taking him off because he was good. But if he's tired, if he doesn't have the physical stamina to keep going, he can't play.
“Now it seems like everything Arne is doing, everybody responds negatively to it, whatever he's doing. That's a bad sign when you're a manager because normally people always say, ’It's a good thing, he knows why he did it’. But now it's like, ‘No, you shouldn't do it’.
“He has a big job ahead of him to turn things around when it comes to the belief from the fans and also his own players. Because if you start losing the dressing room, I'm not saying he has, but if you start losing, that's when it's game over.”
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Champions League qualification consolation for Liverpool
Aston Villa’s victory in the Europa League final, coupled with their fourth-placed standing in the Premier League, means that finishing sixth will be good enough this season to secure Champions League qualification.
Liverpool may yet drop into that spot, but appear destined to end the campaign in fifth - with one more game to come at home to Brentford on Sunday. There is clearly work to be done at Anfield, with further comings and goings on the cards, and Slot must prove - with Alonso out of the picture for now - that he is the man to get things back on track in 2026-27.