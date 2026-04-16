AFP
World Cup winner tells Lamine Yamal he's 'far from being one of the best in the world' in scathing rant over Barcelona wonderkid's 'inflated ego'
'What world do you live in?'
Following the Blaugrana's elimination from Europe, Dugarry has moved to dampen the hype surrounding Yamal, suggesting the 18-year-old has been talking too much and delivering too little.
Speaking on RMC Sport, former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Dugarry did not hold back when discussing the teenager's recent performances and public persona. “If you’re going to talk a lot, make sure your team is capable of winning. What world do you live in, lad? In the real world, you do nothing,” the 1998 World Cup winner stated.
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Questioning Yamal's world-class credentials
Despite Yamal's early goal in the quarter-final second leg against Atletico, Dugarry argued that the forward disappeared when the pressure reached its peak. He compared Yamal's output unfavourably to Paris Saint-Germain talisman Ousmane Dembele, claiming the youngster is nowhere near the level of the game's elite just yet despite the constant comparisons to greats of the past.
“He scored in the 4th minute. And then? He proved he’s not in the running for the Ballon d’Or. [Ousmane] Dembele would surely have scored a few more goals. Little Lamine had his moment of glory and nothing more. Obviously, he’s got talent, but he’s far from being one of the best in the world,” Dugarry added.
Accusations of an 'inflated ego'
The former forward, who made just 13 appearances for Barcelona during his sole season at the Camp Nou, seems to believe that the acclaim Yamal has received has impacted his mindset. Dugarry went as far as to suggest that Barca's failure to progress in Europe was directly linked to the young Spaniard's perceived lack of impact and humility.
Doubling down on his stance, Dugarry stated: “I’m not at all convinced that Barça deserved to go through against Atletico, given Lamine Yamal’s performance. He has an inflated ego.”
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Yamal's numbers pain different picture
The criticism is particularly striking given Yamal's numbers this season. The teenager has racked up 23 goals and 18 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, helping Barca establish a nine point lead at the top of La Liga. Hansi Flick's side can take another big step towards their second straight title by beating Celta Vigo in their next game on April 22.