With just a few months to go before the kick-off of the upcoming World Cup, a sensitive issue is looming on the horizon that risks turning into a full-blown international affair, with repercussions not only in sporting terms but also in logistical and economic terms. In the spotlight are a number of African national teams that have already secured their places at the World Cup, along with their respective fanbases, who are ready to follow their teams overseas.
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World Cup: US demands huge deposits of up to €15,000 to enter the country: trouble for five national team players
THE COUNTRIES INVOLVED
Specifically, Algeria, Cape Verde, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Tunisia are included in a list of around 50 countries whose citizens, in order to obtain an entry visa for the United States, would be required to pay a particularly high deposit of up to €15,000. This measure was introduced as part of the immigration policies implemented during Donald Trump’s administration, with the stated aim of combating irregular immigration.
BOND FOR FOOTBALLERS: WHAT HAPPENS?
However, this rule risks having serious knock-on effects on the major football event itself. According to a report by The Athletic, the biggest issue directly affects those on the pitch: the players and coaching staff. The regulation, in fact, currently provides no exemption for professional athletes, who would therefore find themselves in the paradoxical situation of having to pay deposits ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 in order to take part in the tournament. Whilst this sum would be refunded upon leaving the country within the visa’s validity period, it nevertheless represents a significant obstacle in organisational and bureaucratic terms.
FIFA AT WORK
The matter is now before FIFA, which is engaged in intense discussions with the US authorities to find a solution that can at least protect the official delegations. The aim is to secure an exemption that would allow players and staff members to avoid paying bail, thereby ensuring the smooth participation of the national teams involved.
AND THE FANS?
The situation for fans, however, appears quite different – and decidedly more complex. For them, at present, the prospect of an exemption seems a distant one. And this risks having a significant impact on attendance at the stadiums, which is already under severe strain due to the high costs of intercontinental travel and organisational challenges that are far from straightforward. The real danger is that we will see reduced attendance precisely from those fanbases which, historically, help to make the World Cup a global celebration of colour, passion and identity.