86' – DZEKO EQUALISES: the Schalke striker beats the opposition goalkeeper to the ball after the keeper misjudged his run.

Double Pivot: Two midfielders (often Jordan James and Josh Sheehan, pending Ethan Ampadu’s full return) operate in front of the defence to build play.

Attacking Midfield: A trio of quick, technically gifted players such as Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson (often in a central role) and Daniel James (or Sorba Thomas) supporting the lone striker.

FAW +3

Tactical Variations

59' - Wales come close to doubling their lead as James hits the crossbar following a deflection off an opponent.

51' - WALES TAKE THE LEAD: Tahirovic inadvertently plays the ball into the path of Daniel James, who strikes a first-time shot from long range, catching the opposing goalkeeper off guard as he slips and is powerless to stop it.

45' - HALF-TIME: the only chance of the first half was Wilson’s shot against the post in the 22nd minute.

22' - Wales close to taking the lead: Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post.

20' - A dull match so far; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.