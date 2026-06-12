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'The best football has ever seen' - Age isn't a problem for Lionel Messi as Ousmane Dembele insists icon can lead Argentina to World Cup glory again
French star Dembele assesses the contenders
Fresh from securing his second Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain, Ballon d'Or holder Dembele is preparing to anchor France's star-studded frontline. Ahead of Les Bleus' tournament debut against Senegal on Tuesday, the explosive winger analysed the competitive landscape. While acknowledging the pressure on France as finalists in the last two editions, Dembele specifically highlighted the enduring threat posed by the reigning world champions and their talismanic captain.
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PSG hero lauds evergreen Messi
Speaking to Marca about the tournament favourites and whether a 38-year-old Messi could replicate his Qatar 2022 heroics, Dembele delivered a glowing verdict on the legendary playmaker. He said: "Of course, he can win any trophy possible. I already saw what he could do during my time in Barcelona."
When asked if the forward's four-year older status since Qatar would hinder his performances, Dembele confidently responding: "That doesn't change a thing. He is the best I've ever seen, the best that has ever been seen in football. He remains incredibly dangerous. It's difficult to stop him even at 38. He might be that age, but he will always have those qualities. We will have to be careful with him because he is fully capable of winning it again."
Scrutiny awaits French squad
Dembele is fully aware of the immense pressure resting on Les Bleus' shoulders as they prepare for another deep tournament run, emphasising the need for absolute concentration from his team-mates during the initial phase of the competition. He added: "There are plenty of favourites. You know how it is - that label doesn't mean anything in football anymore.
"There are many teams who are favourites in this tournament. Plus, we know that the French national team has reached the last two finals, so we will be a team under immense scrutiny. But we remain focused on the objective. Before thinking about the round of 16 or the quarter-finals, we have to navigate the group stage matches properly."
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Heavyweights prepare for battles
Following an opening clash with Senegal, France continue their Group I campaign by taking on Iraq on June 22 before a final showdown with Norway four days later. Meanwhile, reigning world champions Argentina launch their Group J journey by locking horns with Algeria on June 17. Messi’s side are then scheduled to face subsequent fixtures with Austria and Jordan as both heavyweights navigate a gruelling path in this expanded tournament format.
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