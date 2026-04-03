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Why Man Utd & Man City will make moves for Elliot Anderson immediately after end of Premier League season
The race for Anderson
Both Manchester United and Manchester City are expected to move quickly for Anderson once the season ends, fearing his £100 million price tag could soar even higher after the World Cup, according to The Sun. His contract at the City Ground runs until 2029, making him an expensive target, and the Old Trafford hierarchy believe his Premier League pedigree is essential for their Champions League campaign next season. Consequently, both rivals are keen to secure the England international before he takes to the global stage in North America.
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New transfer tactics for United and City
United are determined to avoid the protracted transfer sagas of previous years, which often led to overpriced and unsuccessful deadline-day signings. Under the new recruitment direction, the Red Devils have already shown a preference for early business, having secured players like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha at the very start of the last summer window. City, meanwhile, remain in a strong position but may only formalise their interest if midfield mainstay Rodri fails to return to his absolute best following his injury layoffs.
A marquee target for the Red Devils
Old Trafford officials have reportedly identified the 23-year-old as their ideal midfield target, planning their summer recruitment around him. Anderson fits the profile perfectly, having excelled against United in a 2-2 draw earlier this term. This season, he has been a consistent force for Nottingham Forest, making 41 appearances across all competitions with two goals and three assists.
His contributions have been vital in guiding Forest to the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Porto. However, his individual brilliance contrasts with the club's domestic struggles, as they currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just three points above the relegation zone. With Casemiro set to depart, Michael Carrick’s side see Anderson as essential fresh legs and proven quality needed for their midfield engine room.
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Urgent pursuit of rising star
The timing of the deal is critical for both the Red Devils and the Citizens. Suitors will seek to advance talks before the transfer window officially opens on June 15. Anderson is expected to be in Dallas with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad shortly after the season ends, as the Three Lions prepare for their opening World Cup fixture against Croatia on June 17. Completing a deal before the tournament kicks off is seen as a priority to secure one of the league's most rising stars.