VIDEO: Tottenham fans sing Mauricio Pochettino's name on USMNT manager's flight to watch former club face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

The electric atmosphere on the flight to Madrid was more than just a nostalgic reunion between fans and a former manager; it comes amid growing speculation over a possible reunion in the near future.

While the USMNT boss is currently focused on leading his side through a manageable 2026 World Cup group against Australia, Paraguay and one of Slovakia, Koso, Turkey and Romania, he recently told Radiogaceta de los Deportes that he remains 'open to everything' once his contract ends after the tournament. In February, he even criticised the club's lack of ambition after their Europa League success last season and revealed his desire to win the Premier League and Champions League before he retires, even placing them above the World Cup trophy.

With his tenure in America set to conclude post-World Cup, these fans’ hopes for him to eventually step back into the role once Igor Tudor's time in charge comes to an end this summer. However, it remains to be seen if Spurs, currently 16th in the table, will still be in the Premier League by then.