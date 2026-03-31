VIDEO: Ricardo Quaresma picks Lamine Yamal ahead of both Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland as he decides between world's top players
Norwegian goal machine's early dominance
Speaking to GOALat the NYC Kit Release, in association with PUMA Football, Quaresma was tasked with a "winner stays on" quiz featuring the elite of world football. Initially, Manchester City striker Haaland was the undisputed king of the list. The Portuguese, famous for his technical flair, consistently backed the Premier League's most clinical finisher over several world-class peers.
Haaland’s streak seemed unbreakable as he dismissed Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. Even creative sparks like Pedri and Florian Wirtz couldn't sway Quaresma's loyalty to the prolific number nine during the opening rounds of the exercise.
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Quaresma puts Yamal at top of pile
The momentum of the bracket shifted the moment Yamal entered the conversation. Faced with a choice between Haaland and Barcelona's 18-year-old winger, Quaresma did not hesitate to crown a new winner.
"Lamine," Quaresma replied. He maintained his stance even when Mbappe was introduced near the end of the video. Without a second thought, the former Porto player confirmed his choice: "Oh, Lamine." Yamal continued to sweep the remaining competition, being picked ahead of Luka Modric, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Christian Pulisic.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Yamal has once again been a key figure in Hansi Flick's Barca side this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. He is now targeting a La Liga and Champions League double with the Blaugrana, who sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the domestic table and have a European quarter-final date with Atletico Madrid booked in.