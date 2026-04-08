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Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: PSG pay tribute to Liverpool ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals Paris Saint-Germain have released an official video montage honouring Liverpool FC as a mark of respect before the pair lock horns in the last eight of this season’s UEFA Champions League. The 90-second clip, posted across the club’s social-media channels, showcases iconic moments from the Reds’ illustrious European campaign while underlining the mutual admiration between two sides who have etched their names into continental folklore. By celebrating Liverpool’s achievements, PSG underline the competitive spirit that defines the knock-out phase. The gesture also serves as a reminder that, despite the fierce on-pitch battle to come, there is profound mutual respect among the game’s elite. For supporters tuning in, the video sets an electric tone, blending nostalgia with anticipation as two giants prepare to do battle for a place in the semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
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Champions League
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A hard-fought victory for the French team In a tightly contested match that lived up to its billing, France’s national side displayed grit, discipline and clinical finishing to secure a vital win. The triumph was anything but straightforward, as the Blues faced relentless pressure from their determined opponents. Yet, thanks to a combination of resolute defending and moments of individual brilliance, Didier Deschamps’s men prevailed when it mattered most. Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, France started brightly, controlling possession and probing the visitors’ rearguard. However, it was not until the second half that the deadlock was finally broken, with a thunderous strike from outside the box that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. From there, the hosts managed the game shrewdly, closing down space, limiting counter-attacks and adding a late second goal to seal the points. This result underscores France’s status as a genuine contender on the international stage. The squ

 Paris Saint-Germain have taken a significant step towards the Champions League semi-finals after securing a crucial 2–0 home victory over Liverpool in Wednesday’s first-leg quarter-final at the Parc des Princes.

Paris took the lead in the 11th minute through Desiré Doué, and his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the second goal in the 65th minute.

The result puts PSG within sight of the semi-finals, meaning they can afford to lose by a single goal, draw, or win next Tuesday at Anfield and still progress.

Liverpool, now chasing the tie, must win by at least three goals on home soil next Tuesday if they are to reach the last four. The hosts struck first in the 11th minute when Dessi Dembélé, starting in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, collected a loose ball inside the box and slotted it beyond Alisson Becker. The goal arrived at a moment when Liverpool were pressing high, yet Paris’s counter-pressing intensity forced the visitors into a costly turnover. Jürgen Klopp’s side attempted to respond, enjoying spells of possession and testing Gianluigi Donnarumma with efforts from distance. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez both went close, but the Italian goalkeeper was equal to every shot, maintaining his concentration and keeping the Reds at bay. PSG’s second arrived midway through the second half as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, running onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Vitinha, coolly finished into the far corner. The Georgian winger’s pace and intelligence have already attracted admiring glances from Europe’s elite, and this clinical strike underlined his growing influence. With the aggregate score now favouring the French champions, Liverpool face an uphill battle at Anfield. They have previously overturned deficits on home turf, most memorably against Barcelona in 2019, but history suggests that overturning a two-goal deficit against a side as disciplined as PSG will demand a near-perfect performance. For now, Christophe Galtier’s men can savour a hard-earned victory that moves them closer to a first semi-final appearance since 2020. Their defensive organisation, coupled with deadly counter-attacking speed, could yet prove decisive when the teams meet again next week.

  • A strong start and an early goal set the tone, instantly putting the opposition on the back foot and sending the home crowd into rapture. The opening exchanges showcased crisp passing and high intensity, with players executing their game plan with precision. By the time the first whistle blew, the team had already carved out two clear chances, underscoring their intent to dominate possession and dictate the tempo. Such a swift strike not only rewards bold play but also tests the character of the trailing side, which must immediately adjust its tactics or risk being overrun. In the context of a 90-minute contest, scoring inside the opening ten minutes is psychologically significant: it shifts the narrative, forces defenders to chase the game, and allows the lead scorer to control the narrative. Should the pattern continue, supporters can expect more fluid movement, disciplined pressing, and, crucially, a defence that remains compact and organised. After all, turning promising starts into three points requires concentration, fitness, and clinical finishing—qualities this side has shown in abundance during pre-season.

      PSG started strongly, with Ousmane Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia driving forward at every opportunity and testing Liverpool’s resolve from the first whistle.

    In the 11th minute, the deadlock was broken: Dembélé delivered a sharp left-wing pass for 18-year-old Desiré Doué, who burst into the box and curled a shot that clipped Ryan Gravenberch and flew into the far corner.

    Liverpool attempted to respond, with Jeremy Frimpong delivering a dangerous cross from the right that was ultimately cleared by Nuno Mendes.

    In the 20th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai swung a dangerous free-kick towards the far post, but Matvey Savonov produced a sharp save to keep Liverpool at bay.

    Liverpool’s performance improved as the half wore on, and they began to dominate possession, testing the visitors’ rearguard without carving out a clear opening. Despite the pressure, PSG’s back line held firm, with Marquinhos and Milan Skriniar forming a solid partnership at the heart of the defence. The hosts continued to probe down the flanks, but their final ball often lacked precision, allowing the French champions to clear their lines with relative ease. As the half-time whistle approached, the tempo dropped slightly, though Liverpool still looked dangerous from set pieces. In the 42nd minute, another swirling free-kick from Szoboszlai forced a comfortable save from Safonov, who gratefully held on to the ball this time. Overall, the opening 45 minutes showcased PSG’s clinical edge in front of goal and their ability to defend as a unit. Liverpool will need to improve their finishing and find more inventive ways to break down organised defences if they are to mount a serious challenge in the second half.



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    French attempts and an English absence In the latest round of international friendlies, the French national team demonstrated clear ambition and technical proficiency, launching several promising attacks that tested the opposition defence. By contrast, the English side was notable by its absence, both in terms of on-field presence and strategic impact, raising questions about its readiness for forthcoming competitions. Throughout the match, Les Bleus showed greater possession and fluidity, moving the ball with confidence across the midfield and creating chances through well-weighted passes and incisive runs. Their wingers repeatedly stretched the English back line, delivering crosses that forced defenders into hurried clearances. Every shot on target was met with a decisive save from the French goalkeeper, who commanded his area with authority and organised his back line with calm efficiency. England, however, struggled to impose its game plan. The midfield often lacked a creative spark, and the forwards were left isolated, unable to convert the few opportunities that did arise. Defenders spent long spells under pressure, and despite their physical prowess, they could not mask the team’s overall lack of cohesion. The manager’s substitutions failed to change the narrative, leaving fans and pundits alike to wonder whether deeper tactical adjustments are required. As the final whistle blew, the statistics told a familiar story: France had enjoyed the majority of possession, registered more shots, and won a higher percentage of duels. England, meanwhile, could point only to its resilience in goal as a bright spot. With both nations looking ahead to crucial fixtures, the performance gap will be a key talking point in training camps over the coming weeks.


    In the 30th minute, Jeremy Frimpong surged down the right flank and delivered a low, driven cross towards the far post, which Zaire Emre brilliantly cleared away from in front of Dominik Szoboszlai.

    Two minutes later, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia seized a loose ball on the right side of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot towards the left of the goal. Giorgi Mamardashvili read the danger and positioned himself brilliantly on his goal line to block his compatriot’s effort, which had been deflected by Alexis Mac Allister.

    Paris then threatened again in the 37th minute, as a precise through ball released Nuno Mendes on the left. The full-back drove inside and slipped a sharp pass into the box for Desiré Doué, whose strike was repelled by another sharp stop from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

    Paris kept pressing, and soon Dembélé let fly another thunderous effort that forced the Liverpool goalkeeper into a diving save. As the clock wound down, the hosts remained organised but lacked the final ball to punish their tiring visitors. The referee eventually brought the first half to a close, leaving Paris ahead by a solitary goal and Liverpool with plenty to ponder at the interval.

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    Missed opportunities In football, a “missed opportunity” is more than a statistic; it is a moment when momentum shifts, when a player’s preparation meets the pitch, and when fans’ expectations hang in the balance. The term captures the fleeting instant when a clear chance to score—be it a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, a free header in the box, or a clear shot from distance—is not converted into a goal. Coaches review these moments meticulously, seeking to understand whether the failure stemmed from poor technique, indecision, or simply the opponent’s timely intervention. For supporters, missed opportunities can feel like a punch to the gut, a reminder that in a game often decided by margins, the difference between triumph and heartbreak lies in the ability to capitalise on those precious few seconds.


    The second half began with Paris pressing high, yet Liverpool quickly counter-punched in the 48th minute. The ball raced to Ikitike on the right wing, and his powerful strike looked destined for glory until it sailed just wide of the target.

    Paris retreated into their own half as Liverpool sought to get back into the game, and in the 52nd minute, Hakimi won the ball back inside the penalty area and drove forward, only for the attack to end with a corner.

    Two minutes later, Dembélé squandered a golden opportunity after a superb pass into the penalty area left the Ballon d’Or winner alone on the penalty spot, but he strangely shot over the bar.

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  •  Paris’s second goal arrived as the capital club doubled its advantage through a clinical finish inside the penalty area. The strike, timed perfectly to exploit a swift counter-attack, saw the ball nestle neatly beyond the visiting goalkeeper’s reach. With this decisive moment, the hosts underlined their intent to secure maximum points, sending the home support into raptures and forcing the opposition into a difficult chase. The goal’s significance extended beyond the scoreline; it showcased the team’s tactical discipline, individual quality, and relentless pursuit of victory. As the celebrations subsided, the match remained alive, yet Paris now held a commanding position from which to press for a comfortable win.

    In the 66th minute, Saint-Germain secured their second goal through Kvaratskhelia, who rounded the goalkeeper and the defence before slotting the ball into the net for a superb finish.



    The goal visibly deflated Liverpool, who began to give ground, and the home side seized control of the ball, circulating it with ease.

    In the 70th minute Paris broke forward quickly on the break, earning a penalty when Konaté fouled Zaire-Emery; however, the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

    Liverpool manager Arne Slot responded in the 78th minute with a quadruple substitution, introducing Curtis Jones, Isaac, Jakpo and Robertson for Kirkes, Wirtz, Ikitike and Soboslai in a bid to regain a foothold.

    Despite the changes, PSG stayed the more threatening side, wasting several clear chances. In the 87th minute, Ousmane Dembélé raced down the wing and struck the ball with venom, only for the woodwork to deny him a deserved goal.

    Dembélé departed to raucous applause, making way for Lucas Hernández, and the final minutes ticked away uneventfully.

Premier League
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