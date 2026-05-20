VIDEO: 'They're not laughing anymore!' - Bukayo Saka & Myles Lewis-Skelly taunt critics who called Arsenal 'bottlers' after Premier League title success

Arsenal's long wait for a Premier League crown finally ended on Tuesday evening when Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, sparking wild celebrations across north London and at the club's training ground. For Saka and Lewis-Skelly, the victory provided the perfect opportunity to address those who claimed Arsenal would once again crumble under pressure at the business end of the season.

In a video shared on Saka’s Instagram account, Lewis-Skelly was seen holding a bottle of champagne and cheekily referencing the taunts they have endured. The young midfielder took a direct swipe at the narrative by stating: "They called us bottlers, and now we're holding the bottles!"







