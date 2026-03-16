VIDEO: 'Moment of madness!' - Fan smacked in head by water bottle as FA urged to punish Preston's Jordan Thompson for his disgraceful substitution tantrum

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reviewed the footage on Sky Sports' Ref Watch and was left baffled by Thompson's lack of discipline. Gallagher suggested that the player only remained on the pitch because the officiating team missed the initial act of aggression at the time of the substitution.

“Why would you do this? Whether he will be reprimanded today, I don't know. The referee hasn't seen it because the substitution has been made and the assistant has got his back to it," Gallagher explained. "So, he's lucky he hasn't been seen because it would've been a red card on the day, without doubt. But, doing that is just so dangerous. Somebody was having a drink as well and wasn't aware... just a moment of madness."