VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp back in Liverpool! Legendary ex-Reds boss all smiles as he wears club track jacket and cap ahead of charity match

The 'Normal One' is back where it all began. Klopp has returned to Liverpool this week to participate in a high-profile charity match organised by the LFC Foundation.

The former Reds boss, who ended his nine-year tenure in 2024, will be assisting Sir Kenny Dalglish on the management team for a Liverpool Legends side taking on Borussia Dortmund Legends.

Klopp appeared in high spirits as he arrived for the event, effortlessly slipping back into the club gear that became his Tuesday-through-Sunday uniform for 491 matches.

While he currently serves as Red Bull's global head of soccer, a role he started in January 2025, his heart clearly remains anchored in the north-west of England. Fans have already flooded social media with footage of the German arriving ahead of the Saturday afternoon kick-off.