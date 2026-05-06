VIDEO: Gabriel Jesus appears to slap Marc Pubill as Atletico Madrid star attempts to disrupt Arsenal's Champions League celebrations

Arsenal reached their first Champions League final in two decades thanks to a decisive goal from Bukayo Saka, which gave Arsenal a 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final tie, but the full-time whistle brought more than just jubilation. As the Arsenal squad began to soak up the occasion with the home supporters, Pubill aggressively approached Viktor Gyokeres. Footage from the stands captured the moment Pubill shoved the Swedish striker from behind, sparking an immediate and intense scene that saw several players from both sides clash near the centre circle.

While Cristhian Mosquera attempted to shepherd Pubill away from the situation, Jesus was seen stepping in with significant force. The former Manchester City man appeared to land a slap on the side of Pubill’s face, sending the Spaniard backwards in a moment of retaliation that shocked onlookers. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice were quickly on the scene to deescalate the brawl, eventually guiding a disgruntled Pubill toward the tunnel.