VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann scores superb goal on MLS debut to help Orlando City thrash San Jose Earthquakes

Griezmann wasted no time making his mark on North American soil. The 35-year-old forward, who joined Orlando City amid massive fanfare, was handed a starting spot by manager Martín Perelman for the trip to PayPal Park. It proved to be an inspired decision as the former Atletico Madrid man showcased the elite quality that has defined his career at the highest level of European football for over a decade.

Orlando City officially announced the signing of Griezmann back in March, before the French star formally joined the squad on July 13. The move brought to an end to his long-standing spell in La Liga, where he had played since 2009 across stints with Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona. During his time in Spain, Griezmann lifted the Supercopa de Espana, the Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid, as well as the Copa del Rey during his tenure with Barcelona.